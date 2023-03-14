Case’s new Utility Plus backhoe loader at the ARA Show in Orlando, Florida, in February.

“Long live the backhoe,” and all hail the Construction King.

That was the word from Case Construction Equipment as it announced the return of its iconic Construction King name along with five new backhoe loader models for the North American market at a March 8 media event in advance of ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show.

Two models will be available immediately: the Case Utility Plus and the Case 580SV Construction King center pivot. Three additional models will arrive at dealers later in 2023: the Case 580SV Construction King side shift, and two Case 695SV Construction King models — one with center pivot and one with side shift. Each of the existing N Series backhoe models will also carry the Construction King name.

Despite the decline in backhoe sales over the years, Case says it is expanding its product line due to shifts company executives are seeing in the marketplace.

“Backoes are experiencing a renaissance. With the labor challenges our industry faces today, it makes great business sense again that business would own a single asset that can perform multiple functions versus multiple machines that require individual operation by individual operators,” Brad Stemper, North American construction equipment product management lead for Case, told attendees.

Case Construction Equipment Utility Plus

While the official launch of Case’s new Utility Plus backhoe loader took place at ConExpo, the Equipment World team got a first look at the cost-conscious model at the ARA Show in Orlando, Florida, in February. (Check out this video of our preliminary overview of the machine.)

When comparing models and specs, you’ll spot many similarities between the Utility Plus and Case’s 580N EP. It also sports a straight loader arm, similar to sister brand New Holland’s B75D.

The Utility Plus is powered by a 74-horsepower, Tier 4 Final FPT diesel engine. There is no diesel exhaust fluid to add and no particulate filter to maintain on the unit.

It offers a spacious cab with a choice of pilot or mechanical controls. Mechanical controls are offered for the more experienced operators who like that traditional backhoe “feel,” while pilot controls are available for rental businesses and contractors with less-experienced operators, Case says. The unit has a dig depth of 14 feet 5 inches.

“You could call this an entry-level machine — but it performs and delivers options like a full-sized backhoe,” added Product Manager George MacIntyre. “We’ve built it so that you can focus on simplicity, ideal for rental applications and businesses where this isn’t a daily production tool, but also committed to options such as the Extendahoe and attachment performance via one-way auxiliary hydraulics on the dipper for businesses that want to use this machine for more. It’s built to be versatile and allow equipment owners to build up from a simple base model.”

The lower entry price is a result of the Utility Plus being manufactured at Case’s plant in India. Current N Series backhoe models will continue to be built in Burlington, Iowa, Stemper says. “We’re leveraging our global footprint and manufacturing capabilities to cement our position as the global leader in backhoe technology and solutions.”

580SV Construction King Center Pivot and Side Shift Models

Suited for businesses who use the loader end of their backhoe as a primary material handler, the all-new Case 580SV Construction King brings a toolcarrier-style front end back to the Case backhoe line in North America. Adding a 4-in-1 bucket, a 6-in-1 bucket, or other attachments via the hydraulic quick coupler offers flexibility at the jobsite.

“At 97 horsepower, the Case 580SV Construction King is a simple yet robust addition to any backhoe fleet and, like the Utility Plus, can be optioned up into a more premium backhoe experience with features such as the Extendahoe and Auto-Ride Control,” says MacIntyre.

The center pivot model is immediately available to the North American market, and Case will be rolling out a side-shift model later in 2023.

The side-shift model will feature in-line vertical stabilizers for offset digging on constricted jobsites. “The combination of in-line stabilizers and a backhoe digging boom that can shift from side to side allows operators to get right up against buildings and structures and takes up even less space on roadside applications with stabilizers that operate within the footprint of the machine,” explains MacIntryre.

Case says the in-line stabilizers give operators a better view of the trench while they dig and still allows them to throw spoils off on either side of the machine. The rear stick can also be tucked in closer to the machine during travel, allowing for a smoother ride and higher travel speeds.

“With the introduction of these new machines, matched with our existing lineup of N Series backhoes, we’re delivering a truly diverse backhoe portfolio of machines for contractors and businesses of all sizes in North America.”

Case Construction Equipment 695SV Construction King Center-Pivot and Side-Shift Models

Later this year, two 695SV Construction King models — a center-pivot model and a side-shift model – will be available.

The larger, more powerful backhoe loader with four-wheel steer and equally sized tires is an ideal machine for loading operations while still offering the versatility to switch out loader and backhoe attachments, Case says. It also includes the parallel lift toolcarrier style loader arms for more intense material handling.

“It’s perfect for municipalities and larger construction sites that need to effectively perform both loader and backhoe operations,” says MacIntyre. “As these new models hit the market, Case will have one of the largest and most diverse backhoe offerings in the industry, all backed by a dealer network spanning North America that has more experience with backhoe loaders than anyone else.”

Launch timing for the 695SV Construction King models will be shared later this year.