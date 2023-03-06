Takeuchi Launches its First Short Tail-Swing Excavator in 5-Ton Class

Takeuchi has launched its first short tail swing excavator in the 5-ton size class with the new TB350R.

The TB350R has a rear swing overhang of 2.95 inches, for tight jobsites or up against buildings and other obstructions. The compact excavator weighs 10,980 pounds when spec’d with a canopy or 11,235 pounds in a cab configuration.

Its 41-horsepower, Tier 4 Final Kubota V2607-CR-E5B diesel engine delivers more than 130 foot-pounds of torque, while the four-pump hydraulic system provides smooth control, Takeuchi says.

The TB350R has a bucket breakout force of 10,431 pounds, a traction force of 12,320 pounds and a maximum dig depth of 11 feet 9 inches.

A primary auxiliary circuit is plumbed into the mid-arm on both the canopy and cab configurations. The cab model also includes a dedicated coupler circuit operated by controls inside the cab. The primary auxiliary circuit delivers 26.4 gallons per minute at 2,990 psi, allowing the excavator to use a wide range of hydraulically driven attachments. 

Takeuchi says the interior of the TB350R has been completely redesigned, resulting in an improved operator experience. The canopy configuration includes a 4.3-inch high-definition, multifunction color monitor, while the cab model has a 7-inch touchscreen, multifunction color monitor with integrated air conditioner and radio functions. A jog dial on the cab model makes for easier navigation and control of the monitor and other machine functions.

Other standard features include a six-way adjustable suspension seat, adjustable armrests, low-effort pilot controls, a large flat floor area, integrated footrests and one-touch control switches for machine functions.

“When maintenance and service work are fast and easy to perform on a machine, it’s more likely that they’ll be done correctly and at the right intervals,” said David Caldwell, national product manager for Takeuchi-US. “That’s why we designed the TB350R with a wide-opening rear engine service door and a right-side cover that opens overhead for quick access to key daily inspection points.”

Takeuchi’s Fleet Management telematics system comes standard on the TB350R. System access is free during the two-year standard warranty period, providing owner/operators with machine health and condition, runtime (hours) and machine location, as well as remote diagnostics, scheduled maintenance reminders and customizable alert settings. 

