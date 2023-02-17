The transition from the Doosan brand to Develon gets a start with the new DX89R-7. It will eventually carry the new brand name.

The first machine by the new Develon, formerly known as Doosan Infracore, has been launched. A photo of the new excavator sent by the company still has the Doosan name on it, but that will change in time.

It was announced about a month ago that Doosan would change its name to Develon, along with rebranding all its equipment and dealerships over the course of the coming year. An official launch of the new brand is set for ConExpo 2023 in March.

The Develon DX89R-7 compact excavator gets more lifting power and horsepower than the DX85R-3 it replaces. Its release comes after the company launched multiple smaller mini excavators in the United States in 2022.

Develon touts the new excavator's lift-over-side capacity, fast cycle times and an increased integrated counterweight. Also, torque-limiting piston pumps respond to load demands and help deliver forces to the arm and bucket to meet work requirements.

“The new 9-metric-ton DX89R-7 excavator is a bridge between our smaller mini excavators and our crawler excavators,” says Thomas Lee, director of product management at Develon. “It gives our customers the flexibility of a mini excavator with more power and dig depth ... without moving up to a larger machine.”

Packed with many of its predecessor’s features, the DX89R-7 is equipped with a Develon rebranded engine and diagnostic tool.

A reduced tail swing and a width-protected swing frame is designed for congested jobsites. It is powered by a 65-horsepower Tier 4 Final Develon D24 diesel engine. In addition to more engine power, the machine is bigger and includes a new counterweight design to provide better stability and increased lifting capacity. Also, the auxiliary hydraulic flow remains available for attachments.

Due to the machine's height, the traction force is also increased, meaning customers can push more material with a dozer blade. The boom swing provides more flexibility for operators and is controlled by a thumb switch on the left joystick for such tasks as operating in a confined space or digging next to a structure.

The DX89R-7 can be configured with an optional long arm that offers 2 more feet of dig depth and reach.

Versatile, comfortable, serviceable

The standard hydraulic quick-coupler-ready design and updated auxiliary hydraulics are configured for quick attachment connections and changes.

A wide range of attachments, including augers, hydraulic breakers, plate compactors, rippers and grapples, is available. An optional second set of hydraulics can operate multi-functional attachments, such as tiltrotator accessories.

Develon says the new mini excavator also offers all-day comfort for operators. Features include standard air conditioning; Bluetooth streaming and hands-free audio; a deluxe, adjustable seat with extra layers of insulation; and a roomy cab constructed of innovative, noise-reducing materials. An open canopy with rollover protective structure (ROPS) is also available.

As with larger excavators, the DX89R-7 comes standard with an 8-inch Smart Touch screen that displays key machine data and control options. A rearview camera can be viewed on the touchscreen, and an optional 360-degree all-around view monitoring (AVM) system is available. LED lights can be installed on both the front and rear of the DX89R-7.

For maintenance, the machine has a swing-open tailgate and side-access hood to the engine and pump package, valve bank, cooling system and hydraulic system. Everyday maintenance items like filters, fluids, air cleaners and battery are also easier to reach, Develon says.

The excavator also has a centralized grease bank, a battery disconnect switch and color-coded and labeled wiring and hydraulic hoses.

Quick specs

Horsepower: 65 hp at 2,100 rpm

Operating weight: 21,005 lbs.

Maximum digging depth: 13 ft. 6 in.

Maximum digging reach (ground): 22 ft. 6 in.

Maximum loading height: 15 ft. 5 in.

Travel speed: 1.8 - 3 mph

Specs reflect the standard excavator arm