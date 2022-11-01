Electricity continues to shoot through Doosan Bobcat’s machine portfolio in 2022 with the introduction of its third electric compact excavator, the 2-ton E19e.

The company first unveiled the concept of an electric mini excavator at Bauma in 2016, eventually releasing the 1-ton E10e for commercial sale three years later at Bauma 2019.

“We've been off and running on our electric vehicles journey since that time,” said Mike Vought, Doosan Bobcat EMEA vice president of product management. He was joined by Doosan Bobcat CEO Scott Park for the official unveiling of the E19e at Bauma 2022.

“With the introduction of the E19e, Bobcat has expanded its electric lineup of zero-emission and quiet machines that can match the excellent performance of our conventional models,” Park said. Bobcat

The 2-ton model expands the company’s lineup of battery-powered excavators, which now include the E10e and the E32e, a 3.9-ton machine that was released earlier this year.

In addition, the trio of excavators is joined within Bobcat’s electric portfolio by the T7X, the world’s first all-electric compact track loader, which also was introduced earlier this year.

According to Vought, the new E19e compact excavators are due to start shipping to European customers in January. Additional information on the E19e’s North American debut and availability to customers is expected to be forthcoming.

The E19e is designed for a compact physical footprint, a smaller carbon footprint and a quieter jobsite experience. Simultaneously, the electric motor delivers full torque, regardless of rpm, meaning full productivity, smooth hydraulic control and on-demand multifunction performance with no loss of power, the company says.

Bobcat Despite the lack of emissions and maintained power, many still question why Bobcat and others are continuing to add electric machines to their portfolios. Vought said the answer should be obvious based on what’s happening in the market.

“There's a green economy coming; there's more and more demand all the time for environmentally-friendly machines. And we started with the 1-ton, and we're going to continue to grow up through the portfolio. And this is another family member to support that,” he said.

Park agreed.

“As a pioneer in the field of battery-powered equipment, Bobcat innovations have helped to drive an industrywide shift toward electric excavators and other construction equipment,” he said. “Our team is proud of its contributions in this segment to date, and we will continue to invest in research and development to further accelerate this important trend.”

The E19e has a motor power of 13.6 horsepower, or 10 kilowatts, and a bucket digging force of 2,331 pound-feet. Regardless of rpm, the electric compact excavator delivers full torque, Bobcat says.

Housing fewer parts than diesel engines, electric motors lead to reduced maintenance and repair costs. The batteries do not require any routine maintenance and are internally protected from overcharging.

In addition, Bobcat notes that recharging them leads to significant cost savings over diesel, and contractors can use the electric equipment to become eligible for projects in which priority is given to those using sustainable business practices. Bobcat

Like the E10e and the E32e, the E19e offers a run time of four hours of continuous operation on its lithium-ion battery pack. It charges with a standard 120-volt outlet, requiring eight hours to fully charge. Vought says using an external supercharger functionality, the batteries can be recharged to 100% capacity in less than 2 hours.

According to Bobcat, while applications vary, each charge can support common daily work operations and the use of work modes for up to four hours of continuous operation time, and a full day of operation during intermittent use or a typical contractor workday.

Unlike its diesel counterparts, the E19e does not need to idle. When an operator needs to step out to check on something, the machine is turned off and no battery power is being spent, rather than merely idling and using up fuel. It is the transportation and idling time that makes up the other portions of a workday, extending the 4-hour continuous run time to a full day.

“This machine will have the same capability that its diesel counterpart, the E19 diesel version does,” Vought said. “It has more capability than the 1-ton, and it'll allow those customers who have environmentally sensitive applications, who have applications where noise is an issue to have another choice to complete your job.”

Producing zero emissions, the E19e allows users to operate inside structures where diesel exhaust is restricted and produces significantly lower noise and vibration.

The company also touts its smooth hydraulic control and the machine's ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously without a noticeable drop in power. The E19e comes standard with a canopy that meets ROPS, TOPS and FOPS standards.

As for maintenance, Bobcat provides what it calls "panoramic access" to service checkpoints through panels on the side and rear of the machine.

Bobcat



Quick specs