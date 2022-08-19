The new ViO17-1E is best suited for residential work, landscaping and small general construction projects.

Two more models of Yanmar Compact Equipment's compact excavator line have now been upgraded. The company says the ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B have been redesigned for improved operator comfort and ease of use.

Both mini excavator models are best suited for residential work, landscaping and small general construction projects. Yanmar says the ViO25-6B brings additional power and size for building maintenance projects, irrigation, plumbing pipeline and more.

“Operators will appreciate the upgraded features in these new-generation models,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales at Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “From improved operator comfort and lighting to enhanced attachment coupling, the improvements make long days in the cab a little easier.”

Both models feature a light footprint for minimized damage to soft, delicate surfaces in landscaping, residential and sculpting applications. The ViO17-1E offers a 4,023-pound operating weight and 14.5-horsepower engine, while the ViO25-6B features a 5,908-pound operating weight and 20.4-horsepower engine. Despite their small size, the models feature dig depths of 7 feet 7 inches for the ViO17-1E, and 10 feet for the ViO25-6B.

The two excavators are designed with zero tail swing to help protect the structure the excavator is working next to and the machine itself when in tight spaces.

The ViO17-1E has a retractable undercarriage that allows operators to hydraulically extend and retract the track width, allowing the machine to access narrow jobsites more easily.

Easy operation

The two excavators include standard PTO quick-connect fittings that allow for easier hookup or switching between attachments. In addition, an upgraded LED light integrated into the boom can shine directly onto the work area.

The ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B get a four-point tie system for easier loading and unloading as well as reliable stability during transport.

To reduce operator fatigue and improve efficiency and operation, the ViO17-1E and ViO25-6B have a new seat and other creature comforts such as an ergonomic throttle and better display positions for easy access. With more intuitive controls, operators will also be able to improve efficiency with less training time needed, Yanmar says.

For added productivity and efficiency on the jobsite, the ViO25-6B includes ECO Mode, Auto-Decel Mode and auto shift two-speed travel as standard. ECO Mode helps owners save on fuel and maintenance costs by reducing engine speed and power draw when not needed.

Meanwhile, the auto shift two-speed travel design shifts the excavators between low and high range automatically to maintain power while switching between tasks.

Telematics tech

The ViO25-6B includes SmartAssist Remote, Yanmar’s telematics system, free for five years on new machines. Using the integrated theft protection, the owner can set a range from a specific location or a starting time, triggering SmartAssist Remote to send a notification if that range is exceeded.

SmartAssist Remote can also detect errors with electronic components and send notifications to service personnel and directly to Yanmar to streamline the diagnostic process. Additionally, the owner can view the operational status of the equipment in real time and view daily work reports that track use of the excavator. Finally, SmartAssist Remote can track maintenance intervals and inspection items as well as notify the owner via email about upcoming maintenance requirements.

Yanmar Compact Equipment will showcase the ViO17-1E at the Equip Exposition on October 18-21 in Louisville, Kentucky.