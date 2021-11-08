This Front Dumper Can Zip Around Tight Spaces with Heavy Payloads

Tom Jackson
Nov 8, 2021
Updated Nov 9, 2021
The Wacker Neuson DW30 goes where larger loaders can't.
Wacker Neuson’s new DW30 goes where most loaders dare not—and it goes faster too.
Wacker Neuson

It may look small, but Wacker Neuson’s new DW30 wheeled dumper can carry a 3-ton payload.

The DW30’s compact design and articulated pivot point enable you to scoot around tight jobsites and rough terrain that might frustrate or stop bigger loaders. With its 45.3-horsepower Perkins engine, this machine reaches speeds of up to 15.5 mph, and its hydrostatic all-wheel drive eliminates gear changes for easy operation.

A single joystick controls all the DW30’s functions. The toggle auto-stop switch shuts down the engine after five minutes of idling,  which saves fuel during loading and wait times on the jobsite.

The DW30 is available in ROPS (Roll Over Protection System) and enclosed cab versions with construction or turf tires. The ROPS is designed to be quickly folded down for transportation and low-clearance situations. The cab models feature high-performance air conditioning as standard. For safety, additional standard details include high-visibility, red-painted steps and handrails, rearview mirrors, reverse alarm and road lights.

Compared to other types of machines for moving materials, the DW30 gives you an excellent forward view of the load and jobsite. This visibility is particularly useful when loading into a dump truck.

The 180-degree swivel skip enables the load to be precisely placed where needed, a useful feature when backfilling trenches and working along the shoulder of a highway in a single lane of traffic. 

