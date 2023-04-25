Sullair Rebrands as Hitachi Global Air Power

Nearly six years after being acquired by Hitachi, Sullair will rebrand and operate under the newly formed entity, Hitachi Global Air Power.

Hitachi says the new company will be instrumental in expanding its line of ultra-high-efficiency compressed air products and digital solutions for energy savings and operational efficiencies.

"We are the same organization, ownership, leadership, and staff, but now we have a name that more clearly demonstrates Hitachi's breadth of compressed air solutions, product lines and innovation that both Sullair and Hitachi bring to the market," said Yasuhiro (Charlie) Takeuchi, president and CEO of Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems. "In today's relentlessly transforming society, Hitachi Global Air Power is uniquely positioned to raise the bar on the value we deliver to customers through our comprehensive portfolio of compressed air products and solutions such as Air as a Service."

Though the corporate name will change, the Sullair, Champion and Air-One branding will remain intact, as well as the recognizable Sullair green color.

"The company name change from Sullair to Hitachi Global Air Power is only the latest move in a growing list of Hitachi's commitments to our business and brand," said John Randall, president and CEO of Sullair. "Since our acquisition, Hitachi has invested more than $45 million in our company, and Hitachi has been instrumental in allowing us to expand our caliber and capabilities. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us – for our business, employees, customers, channel partners and communities."

Sullair was founded on July 14, 1965, and became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. on July 13, 2017. The acquisition gave Hitachi access to roughly 200 Sullair dealers in North America and complementary portfolio products and services. Hitachi has been providing its own range of compressors in Japan and Asia since 1911.

Hitachi Global Air Power will continue to offer a full range of integrated compressed air solutions, including portable air compressors, industrial air compressors (oil-free and oil-flooded), aftermarket OEM parts, fluids and more, the company says.