Ditch Witch has debuted its new W12 Truck Vac, the first in its new line of Warlock vacuum excavators.

The large PTO-driven vacuum excavators are designed to increase productivity while potholing, slot trenching or cleaning up spills and debris, Ditch Witch says.

The W12 offers 1,200 gallons of freshwater from dual 600-gallon saddle tanks and a 12-cubic-yard debris tank, the largest Ditch Witch vac truck tank. Ditch Witch says the design and layout of the debris tank positioned between saddle tanks creates a more stable truck.

Equipped with a 5,000-cubic-feet-per-minute blower and 27-inch-Hg vacuum power, the W12 helps operators take on bigger jobs than when working with a trailer vac. A 525-horsepower Cummins X15 engine powers the vac and the water system, eliminating the need for stand-alone power packs.

While the 2,800 psi water system was designed for large-scale hydroexcavation jobs, it is also adaptable to smaller soft excavation needs, according to Ditch Witch. Freshwater levels can be checked with just a glance thanks to the sight glasses built into both sides of the machine. An onboard scale monitors the total truck weight in real-time.

Dual hose reels and the ability to both hydro and air excavate with the same truck increase its versatility. A remote-control system controls the water system and boom and can lift and lower the tank. The maneuverable boom has a maximum reach of 26 feet and a rotation of up to 340 degrees. The two 10-gallon-per-minute wands allow operators to work at a maximum of 20 gallons per minute when both are manned and running.

“We’re building on 20 years of truck vac knowledge to bring excavation crews the innovative line of Warlock vacuum excavators,” said Chris Thompson, vacuum excavation product manager at Ditch Witch. “The increased versatility and capacity of the W12 allows crews to improve productivity and decrease downtime on even the toughest jobsites. Operators get improved technology and optimized design with the same service and support that comes with purchasing any equipment in the Ditch Witch dealer network.”