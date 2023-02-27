Ditch Witch Puts its Largest Tank on New W12 Vacuum Excavator

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 27, 2023
Ditch Witch W12 HYDRO VACUUM EXCAVATOR
Ditch Witch

Ditch Witch has debuted its new W12 Truck Vac, the first in its new line of Warlock vacuum excavators.

The large PTO-driven vacuum excavators are designed to increase productivity while potholing, slot trenching or cleaning up spills and debris, Ditch Witch says.

The W12 offers 1,200 gallons of freshwater from dual 600-gallon saddle tanks and a 12-cubic-yard debris tank, the largest Ditch Witch vac truck tank. Ditch Witch says the design and layout of the debris tank positioned between saddle tanks creates a more stable truck.

Equipped with a 5,000-cubic-feet-per-minute blower and 27-inch-Hg vacuum power, the W12 helps operators take on bigger jobs than when working with a trailer vac. A 525-horsepower Cummins X15 engine powers the vac and the water system, eliminating the need for stand-alone power packs.

While the 2,800 psi water system was designed for large-scale hydroexcavation jobs, it is also adaptable to smaller soft excavation needs, according to Ditch Witch. Freshwater levels can be checked with just a glance thanks to the sight glasses built into both sides of the machine. An onboard scale monitors the total truck weight in real-time.

Dual hose reels and the ability to both hydro and air excavate with the same truck increase its versatility. A remote-control system controls the water system and boom and can lift and lower the tank. The maneuverable boom has a maximum reach of 26 feet and a rotation of up to 340 degrees. The two 10-gallon-per-minute wands allow operators to work at a maximum of 20 gallons per minute when both are manned and running.

“We’re building on 20 years of truck vac knowledge to bring excavation crews the innovative line of Warlock vacuum excavators,” said Chris Thompson, vacuum excavation product manager at Ditch Witch. “The increased versatility and capacity of the W12 allows crews to improve productivity and decrease downtime on even the toughest jobsites. Operators get improved technology and optimized design with the same service and support that comes with purchasing any equipment in the Ditch Witch dealer network.”

Related Stories
Volvo Construction Equipment EC300E Straight Boom crawler excavator
Excavators
Volvo CE Launches New EC300E Straight Boom Demolition Excavator
Kubota LX20 compact tractor on grass field
Compact Tractors
Kubota Unveils Four New Compact Tractors
Dynapac CA30 Rhino Padfoot Soil Compactor
Equipment
Dynapac Rolls Out a Cost-Conscious Compactor at ARA Show (Video)
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Volvo Construction Equipment EC300E Straight Boom crawler excavator
Excavators
Volvo CE Launches New EC300E Straight Boom Demolition Excavator
The 30-ton crawler excavator has a 23-foot-long boom and purpose-built arm with a max reach of 33 feet.
Rendering of Caterpillar's CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 Booth
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2023
Caterpillar Previews Its Largest ConExpo Booth Ever
JCB hydrogen refueling truck and hydrogen backhoe prototype
Business
Q&A: What's Behind JCB's Drive to New Hydrogen-Powered Engine?
stock photo excavator digging trench in dirt
Safety & Compliance
3 Contractors Face 6-Figure Penalties after Trench Deaths in Wash., Conn., Ohio
All-New E18MML vertical lift from JLG
Sponsor Content
All-New E18MML vertical lift from JLG
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All