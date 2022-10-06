Bobcat Opens New Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center

Bobcat Company officially opened a new 110,000-square-foot Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center in Reno, Nevada, marking the first of two new Bobcat PDCs to open in the U.S. in 2022. Joining the company’s existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Illinois, an additional regional location will open in Atlanta later this year.

"The opening of the Reno parts distribution center reinforces Bobcat’s commitment to providing industry-leading service, as this new facility supports the businesses of our customers and dealer partners by providing greater parts availability and faster deliveries," said Mike Ballweber, president of Bobcat Company North America.

With the planned opening of the additional PDC in Atlanta, these two new regional facilities will roughly double the company’s warehouse footprint, adding approximately 445,000 square feet of additional distribution and storage space to the 358,000-square-foot primary parts distribution center in Chicago.

APL team members at the Bobcat Reno Aftermarket Parts Distribution Center.Bobcat Company

All facilities are managed by APL Logistics. Strategically located in the western U.S. at 9477 N. Virginia Street in Reno, with accessibility to major airports and highways, the new parts distribution center employs approximately 35 people and provides Bobcat dealers and customers with enhanced service options, increased inventory and faster parts delivery.

“This additional aftermarket parts distribution facility demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class uptime to our customers across the United States and Canada,” said Brad Claus, Bobcat Company vice president of aftermarket parts and service. “This investment will positively impact our dealer network and equipment owners by ensuring we can deliver the right parts at the right time.”

The new aftermarket parts distribution centers are part of Bobcat’s overall plans to meet the growing demand for equipment. Bobcat parts are available to order through local Bobcat dealers or at shop.bobcat.com.