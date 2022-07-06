Six new Gehl and six new Manitou articulated compact wheel loaders have been launched with plans for them to come to North America.

They feature load capacity ranges of 1,534 to 3,307 pounds. Lifting heights are 8 feet 2 inches for the short-arm version, and 10 feet for the long-arm version.

These smaller loaders will join 10 other articulated loaders from Gehl and Manitou. Those models are larger, with horsepower starting at 60 and going up to 143.

The new Series 2 and 3 models run on a 25-horsepower engine, and the Series 4 and 5 models get 48 horsepower. Weights range from 1.7 tons for the Series 2 models, to 2.9 tons for the Series 5 loaders.

Four of the models are specifically designed for construction: the Gehl AL 320 and AL 420 and the Manitou MLA 3-25 H-C and MLA 4-50 H-C. “These two versions also allow pallets of materials to be handled on urban sites, where there are space constraints,” the company says.

Models are also targeted to agriculture and landscaping. Other models are Gehl AL 230, AL 330, AL 430 and AL 530; and Manitou MLA 2-25, MLA 3-25, MLA 4-50 H and MLA 5-50.

Manitou Group All of the loaders are equipped with hydrostatic transmissions. Manitou Group says it has also made the loaders more ergonomic and with a slimmer design than predecessors.

The engine hoods on the Series 3 and 4 models have been shortened and the engines have been positioned lengthwise to reduce loaders’ size. They are designed to be maneuvered in tight spaces. They are controlled by joystick and have 360-degree visibility from the cab.

All of the loaders are connected to either My Gehl or My Manitou phone apps so owners can monitor their activity and maintenance scheduling with the EasyManager solution.

For easier service, the engines and batteries were placed at the rear of the loaders.

They also can run a variety of Manitou’s attachments, including buckets, forks, levelers and augers.

The loaders are scheduled for release in Europe this month and are scheduled to arrive in the U.S. in the second half of 2023, a Manitou spokesman says.