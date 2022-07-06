Manitou Unveils 12 New Compact Articulated Wheel Loaders

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jul 6, 2022
Manitou MLA 4-50 compact articulated wheel loader working
Manitou's new MLA 4-50
Manitou Group

Six new Gehl and six new Manitou articulated compact wheel loaders have been launched with plans for them to come to North America.

They feature load capacity ranges of 1,534 to 3,307 pounds. Lifting heights are 8 feet 2 inches for the short-arm version, and 10 feet for the long-arm version.

These smaller loaders will join 10 other articulated loaders from Gehl and Manitou. Those models are larger, with horsepower starting at 60 and going up to 143.

The new Series 2 and 3 models run on a 25-horsepower engine, and the Series 4 and 5 models get 48 horsepower. Weights range from 1.7 tons for the Series 2 models, to 2.9 tons for the Series 5 loaders.  

Four of the models are specifically designed for construction: the Gehl AL 320 and AL 420 and the Manitou MLA 3-25 H-C  and MLA 4-50 H-C. “These two versions also allow pallets of materials to be handled on urban sites, where there are space constraints,” the company says.

Models are also targeted to agriculture and landscaping. Other models are Gehl AL 230, AL 330, AL 430 and AL 530; and Manitou MLA 2-25, MLA 3-25, MLA 4-50 H and MLA 5-50.

Gehl AL-230 articulated compact wheel loaderThe Gehl AL-230, like its counterpart the Manitou MLA 2-25 H, has a hydraulic motor on each wheel to make it more maneuverable.Manitou GroupAll of the loaders are equipped with hydrostatic transmissions. Manitou Group says it has also made the loaders more ergonomic and with a slimmer design than predecessors.

The engine hoods on the Series 3 and 4 models have been shortened and the engines have been positioned lengthwise to reduce loaders’ size. They are designed to be maneuvered in tight spaces. They are controlled by joystick and have 360-degree visibility from the cab.

All of the loaders are connected to either My Gehl or My Manitou phone apps so owners can monitor their activity and maintenance scheduling with the EasyManager solution.

For easier service, the engines and batteries were placed at the rear of the loaders.

They also can run a variety of Manitou’s attachments, including buckets, forks, levelers and augers.

The loaders are scheduled for release in Europe this month and are scheduled to arrive in the U.S. in the second half of 2023, a Manitou spokesman says.

Manitou MLA 5-50 compact articulated wheel loaderManitou MLA 5-50Manitou Group 

Related Stories
Komatsu HD785-8 Haul Truck being loaded by a wheel loader
Heavy equipment
Komatsu and Cummins Partner on Zero Emissions Haul Trucks
Volvo EC230 E digging at a site
Excavators
Volvo Testing its First Large Electric Excavator, the EC230 E
Komatsu mining campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Equipment
Komatsu Celebrates Opening of Milwaukee Mining Headquarters
Volvo L350H wheel loader hauling chunks of concrete
Wheel Loaders
Volvo Upgrades its Largest Wheel Loader, the L350H
Top Stories
Manitou MLA 4-50 compact articulated wheel loader working
Equipment
Manitou Unveils 12 New Compact Articulated Wheel Loaders
Six new Gehl and six Manitou small models are slated to come to North America.
Edison Future electric truck on showroom floor
Pickups
Solar-Charged Electric Pickup Unveiled by Edison Future
Volvo EC230 E digging at a site
Excavators
Volvo Testing its First Large Electric Excavator, the EC230 E
Sany Group sport model electric truck
Pickups
An Electric Pickup Truck from Sany? Leaked Images Show Concepts
Ford Raptor R performance
Pickups
New V8 Ford Raptor R Kicks Up Rooster Tail in Surprise Appearance
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Ways to Reduce Fuel Costs
As one of your biggest expenses, fuel usage should be watched closely. Download this eBook to learn how fleet management solutions can help you monitor key factors that can contribute to wasted fuel.
DownloadView All