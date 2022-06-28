Komatsu celebrated the official opening of its $285 million 2.5-million-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing campus in Milwaukee’s Harbor District on Monday, June 27.

The 58-acre campus includes a 180,000-square-foot office building and a 430,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which produces the major components of large mining machines. The project was announced in September 2018, and construction began in September 2020.

Komatsu says the new facility will lay the groundwork for new employment opportunities and help attract talent to the area. The company expects the facility to employ nearly 1,000 people by 2030.

Given a hybrid office model and because much of the company’s manufacturing operations have not yet relocated from the West Milwaukee facility, that number currently hovers around 600 employees, mostly office personnel, says the BizTimes.

The celebration included a tree planting ceremony attended by both Komatsu President and CEO Hiroyuki Ogawa and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

“Our South Harbor campus and its many sustainability features are part of our global commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and sustainable growth as a company,” said Mr. Ogawa. “This is an important goal for Komatsu along with society, as we all work to do our part to address global warming. Through this campus, we hope to contribute to the Milwaukee community by implementing our growth strategy.”

“With more than 135 years of history in Milwaukee, Komatsu is demonstrating exactly how important it is for global companies to continue to invest in Wisconsin and exactly why they should,” said Gov. Evers. “With well-connected infrastructure, hardworking people, strategic state investments in education and job training, and the quality of life we offer here — Wisconsin is full of potential.”

Project partners included Hunzinger Construction, EUA and GRAEF, and contractors Hunzinger, A.W. Oakes & Son and Cornerstone One.