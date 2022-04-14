Kubota celebrated the grand opening of its North America R&D Center in Gainesville, Georgia, operating with 100% renewable energy on April 7, 2022.

Kubota has opened a new $85 million Research and Development Center in Gainsville, Georgia to deliver innovative products to North American customers.

The new center has already created 70 engineering and technical jobs and will grow to nearly 200 employees over the next five years.

Engineering offices, workshops and testing labs will be housed at the facility, as well as outside tracks for testing turf, utility vehicles, tractors and construction equipment.

“Constant investment in our North America infrastructure keeps Kubota evolving and forward-looking,” said Yuichi “Ken” Kitao, president and representative director, Kubota Corporation. “We continuously innovate to better meet the needs of our customers – it’s at the core of what we do, it drives our way of thinking and the way we do business. This new R&D center here in Georgia is going to allow us to continue to innovate products and solution advancements with our U.S. and Canada customers’ needs in mind.”

KubotaSituated on 280 acres of land northwest of Atlanta, the state-of-the-art facility is 100% powered by renewable energy and features solar sunflowers and a solar-powered roof to support electric vehicle charging stations and building power.

Kubota Tractor and Kubota North America Corporations President and CEO Shingo Hanada noted that the company entered the U.S. 50 years ago and will continue to grow its footprint. He said the company’s goal is to “continue to make strategic investments in our infrastructure to develop solutions to ultimately help our dealers and our customers achieve more as we grow together for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Kubota’s Georgia footprint also includes its Southeast Division office, located in Suwanee, Georgia, with additional divisional offices located in Edgerton, Kansas; Fort Worth, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Lodi, California; and KCL headquarters in Pickering, Ontario.



