Company executives were joined by local officials to break ground on the new facility, including (left to right): Mark Curri, senior vice president, Uptime and Customer Support; Guilford County Commissioner James Upchurch; Greensboro Mayor Nancy B. Vaughan; High Point Mayor Jay W. Wagner; Volvo Group North America (VGNA) chairman and Mack Trucks president Martin Weissburg; VFS president Marcio Pedroso; Pam Wray, VGNA vice president, Real Estate; Patrick Shannon, senior vice president, VFS North America Region; and VGNA senior vice president of Communications John Mies.

Volvo Construction Equipment is continuing to combat downtime with a $41 million investment into its U.S. Uptime Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The center, which opened in 2014, houses key resources to ensure that customers’ commercial trucks keep moving, with people and systems dedicated to monitoring and responding to vehicle issues in real time; helping dealers troubleshoot difficult cases; and finding the necessary parts for repair.

The site also includes the company’s connectivity services for over-the-air monitoring and software updates for optimized vehicle performance, as well as service market logistics, IT, training facilities, and finance and accounting

The investment includes the purchase and expansion of the building the company is currently leasing. The expansion of the building, which is about two miles from Volvo Financial Services' current location, will also serve as the new Volvo Financial Services headquarters. At project completion, which is expected in the first quarter of 2023, the facility’s new three-story footprint will be about 185,000 square feet.

“The Uptime Center is a strategic site for Volvo Group North America, playing a critical role in keeping our customers and their vehicles on the road, delivering goods, transporting people and servicing communities throughout the year,” said Martin Weissburg, Volvo Group North America chairman and Mack Trucks president. “Our purchase and expansion of this facility reinforces our commitment to the great communities and residents of the Piedmont Triad, and we look forward to welcoming Volvo Financial Services to our campus.”

“Moving Volvo Financial Services allows all Volvo Group entities in the Piedmont to be located on one campus,” said Marcio Pedroso, Volvo Financial Services president. “Co-location will enable deeper relationships with our colleagues, and the work environment we’ll create in our new headquarters will help us retain highly skilled, world-class jobs that support the local economy.”

The Volvo Group employs around 600 people at the Uptime Center. Volvo Financial Services will relocate approximately 360 jobs to the new headquarters. Volvo Financial Services is the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, providing financial services and solutions for customers of Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Construction Equipment, Nova buses, Prevost coaches and Volvo buses.