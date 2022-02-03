New hydraulics result in 7% faster digging cycles and 12% faster travel speeds on the new Kobelco SK55SRX-7.

Compact excavators brought a new generation of contractors into the heavy equipment universe when they were introduced a couple of decades ago. It’s not an exaggeration to say their unique performance attributes revolutionized construction.

Kobelco has been a key player in this revolution and has continued to refine and upgrade models to keep performance curves on an upward trend.

The company’s latest model, the next-generation SK55SRX-7, follows the Kobelco Performance X Design concept for increased productivity, replicating the feel and operator comfort of larger excavator models.

Compact footprint

The SK55SRX-7 is a short radius machine with a compact tail swing and a small footprint for operation in restricted spaces such as urban or residential jobsites. The standard arm is 5 feet 7 inches long, but for jobs where additional reach is needed, you can spec a 6-foot 4-inch arm. Both come with a thumb bracket pre-installed.

With a canopy, the standard counterweight model SK55SRX-7 weighs 11,817 pounds. With a cab it weighs 12,147 pounds.

It runs on a 37-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine. Maximum digging height with the standard arm is 19 feet, 6 inches.

At ground level, the new excavator reaches to 20 feet. Dig depth goes to 12 feet 9 inches, and the working width measures 6 feet 5 inches.

Hydraulics = Performance

Nothing affects performance on a compact excavator more than the hydraulics. The SK55SRX-7 shortens the digging cycle time by up to 7% compared to the previous 6E series, thanks to improved hydraulic performance.

Redesigned travel motors increase the travel speed by up to 12% and hill climbing speeds up to 10%.

Other hydraulic system benefits include smoother operation and improved leveling performance. The integrated flow pump system harnesses extra output from the third pump, which otherwise powers the swing and dozer circuit. This output is directed to the arm and boom for added power when digging, resulting in a fast, smooth raising operation even under heavy loads.

Kobelco

Reinforced cab

In terms of operator safety, the high-strength cab/canopy meets ROPS, TOPS and OPG Level 1 (top guard) standards.

New LED work lights are mounted on the boom, top front and left side of the cab from the factory. Mesh type front and top cab guards are available as options.

The wiper mount has also been moved to the upper right of the cab support, and the skylight opening has been enlarged to improve operator visibility.

Additional details