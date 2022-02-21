JLG's ES2646 scissor lift is rated for indoor and outdoor use with a 26-foot platform height.

JLG has two new scissor lift models, the electric-drive ES2646 and the hydraulic-drive R2646, with a 20% increase in capacity.

Both are rated for indoor and outdoor use and have a platform height of 26 feet and capacity of 1,200 pounds.

The models share a common chassis and platform, offering 32 feet of working height and the ability to carry two occupants to height indoors and one occupant to height outdoors.

With electric drive, integrated components and limited hydraulic parts on the ES2646, there is a reduced chance for leaks and service calls, the company says. The model is available with an optional CleanGuard leak-containment system for work on sensitive flooring.

The R2646 is equipped with active pothole protection, which provides increased ground clearance when working on demanding terrain.

“With a wide variety of jobs to be done, the 20% increase in capacity of the ES and R2646 models, as compared to competitive models in the size class, allows scissor lift operators to carry more materials, like pipes and panels, as well as tools such as welders, to the work area,” says Bob Begley, director of product management for JLG scissor lifts, vertical lifts and low-level access lifts. “This means that overhead tasks can be completed quicker and more efficiently.”

These new scissor lifts also share common technologies, such as variable tilt to increase the work envelope during use on uneven surfaces, and they can accommodate a variety of options and accessories, including JLG Mobile Control, QuikAccess Rails and QuikFold Rails.

Quick specs