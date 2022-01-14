LFM Capital has sold Fecon to Windjammer Capital Investors, effective January 5, 2022.

The heavy-duty forestry equipment manufacturer partnered with LFM Capital in 2018 to grow its operations. In 2021, Fecon bought Vermeer’s line of forestry mulching tractors and began distributing those and other products through Vermeer dealerships.

“We are appreciative of the guidance provided by the LFM team, which allowed Fecon to confidently pursue a number of strategic and operational priorities that have enabled strong growth over the last three years,” says Bob Dieckman, CEO of Fecon. “We are excited about partnering with the Windjammer Capital team and look forward to the company’s continued success.”

Fecon has burnished its position as a trusted supplier to the market, supported by its category-defining products, strong dealer network, robust IP portfolio, focus on new product innovation and best-in-class customer service, says the release.

“Fecon is a great example of the type of business Windjammer seeks for investment – a niche market leader, delivering mission-critical products and services with a solid market position,” says Matt Anderson, managing director at Windjammer. “Fecon’s strong market positioning, bolstered by robust vegetation management trends offers great opportunity for growth, both organically and through acquisition. We’re excited to partner with Bob and the Fecon team to further bolster their market leading capabilities.”

The Lebanon, Ohio-based company, which was established in 1992 near Cincinnati, serves the utility, infrastructure maintenance, right of way, site development and fire prevention markets. They manufacture the Bull Hog forestry mulcher, as well as tracked carriers, tractors and full range of attachments and other equipment for vegetation management. The company has more than 550 dealers nationwide.