The electronic self-adjusting torque control system on Case’s new rollers delivers constant power to the drum and wheels.

For being the simplest machine in most construction fleets, the compactor has benefited from numerous technology enhancements in recent years.

Case proves the point with its new compactor duo in the E Series lineup, the SV215E and SV217E single-drum vibratory rollers. The two new models are built for fast, consistent soil compaction on varying lift depths and material types.

High centrifugal forces and standard dual amplitude and dual frequency capabilities enable your operators to dial in compaction performance on each lift. Both rollers operate at 154 horsepower and weigh at 33,420 and 36,500 pounds respectively, with centrifugal forces up to 73,063 and 74,861 pounds.

Each model is also compatible with ACEforce intelligent compaction technology to further ensure compaction quality, documentation and productivity.

Consistent speed and compaction across the job site is enhanced with an electronic self-adjusting torque control system delivering constant power to the drum and wheels. This is further assisted by automatic traction control with HX drive propulsion system – optional on smooth drums and standard on padfoot models. The drive system enables E-series compactors to maintain stability and performance on grades up to 67 percent.

Case Construction EquipmentCompaction performance is further enhanced with an oscillating articulated roller joint that maintains consistent drum-to-ground contact and an updated drum design that reduces drift and maintains constant compaction throughout each rotation. Standard dual frequencies and amplitudes, along with standard auto vibration control, let your operator set compaction performance based on the type of material and the depth of lift. This helps you reach the desired compaction in fewer passes, improves productivity and maximizes the service life of the machine.

Case E Series rollers are available in both cab and open ROPS configurations. The adjustable seat swivels up to 80 degrees, providing visibility to the drum surface and flexibility for compaction in both forward and reverse. The axle-free design also allows the engine to sit lower in the machine, which further improves visibility to the rear across the low, sloped hood.

Both new machines are designed for ground-level service with a manual-lift hood that provides easy access to all fluid ports, drains, service checkpoints and filters. The cab can be easily tilted forward to reach to all primary hydraulic components of the machine. Each model is also available with optional CASE SiteWatch telematics for diagnostics and machine monitoring.

Additional options include a leveling blade, a padfoot shell kit for smooth drum models; a pressurized cab with heat, ventilation, air conditioning and radio; traction tread tires, a rotating beacon, a backup camera, and extra front work lights (only available on smooth drum models).