Hy-Brid Lifts Names Jay Sugar President and CEO

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 13, 2021
Jay Sugar next to Hy-Brid Lift scissor lift.
Sugar takes the helm of Richfield, Wisconsin-based Hy-Brid Lifts.
Hy-Brid Lifts

Jay Sugar has been named president and CEO of Hy-Brid Lifts, an electric self-propelled and push-around scissor lift manufacturer owned by Custom Equipment.

Sugar brings more than 20 years of industrial manufacturing experience to the role, holding positions of increasing responsibility from shop floor to executive vice president. In his new role, Sugar will lead the overall direction and strategy of the Richfield, Wisconsin-based company.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Jay Sugar back to Custom Equipment, now in the role of president and CEO,” says Steve Ellis, Custom Equipment chairman of the board. “Jay is an accomplished leader, and with his background in both engineering and operations, Jay brings a wide skillset to drive Custom Equipment forward in value creation and performance.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the strong leadership team at Custom Equipment again to help position the company for future growth,” says Sugar. “Strategically expanding our product offerings and introducing new products will reinforce our commitment to implementing customer feedback and increase market share.”

