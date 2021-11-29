Following Deere Split, First Hitachi-Built ZX210LC-6 Excavator Ships to North America

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 29, 2021
First Hitachi-built utility excavator for North American market ships from Japan.
The new medium-sized utility excavator is coming from
Tsuchiura Works in Japan.
Hitachi

Hitachi is marking an important milestone since its split from Deere: the shipment of its first ZX210LC-6 excavator built for the North American market.

Developed and built at Tsuchiura Works in Japan, the medium-sized utility excavator is the first of many Hitachi-built and branded machines soon to be available throughout North America and Latin America.

To give the machine a proper sendoff, the team in Japan draped the excavator with a banner reading “Empowering the Americas — The Lineup Grows More Powerful.” Hitachi says it is committed to independently developing and deploying the latest products, technologies and services throughout the region.

Local sales for the latest Hitachi-built line of equipment will start in North America in March 2022.

Hitachi utility excavators, including the ZX210LC-6 model, are equipped with the following features:

  • Solution Linkage Assist, a proprietary machine control feature that enables efficient work to be performed without over-excavating the target work surface.
  • A state-of-the-art hydraulic system that features high-efficiency Aerial Angle technology to help improve worksite safety and the brand’s ConSite OIL service solution.

The machines are designed to help contractors maintain the quality of work amid labor shortages and the decline in experienced operators, as well as contribute to improved productivity and safe operation. Hydraulic excavators have been a flagship product for Hitachi since the introduction of the UH03 in 1965.

The company recently announced the renaming of its U.S.-based subsidiary from Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America to Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc. in correlation with its plans for growth in the Americas.

