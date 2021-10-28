Hitachi Renames U.S. Subsidiary Following Deere Split

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 28, 2021
Hitachi's US subsidiary will now be known as Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc.
The new corporate name reflects the growth Hitachi Construction Machinery seeks to achieve in the Americas region.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc.

The U.S.-based subsidiary in charge of the manufacturing and sales of Hitachi brand wheel loaders in North America will now be known as Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc.

Effective October 1, the name change comes on the heels of Hitachi and Deere announcing the dissolution of their joint venture for manufacturing excavators in North and South America.

Hitachi says the new name corresponds with its plans to establish an independent network of construction equipment sales and parts and services business operations in North, Central and South America. Starting in March, Hitachi will independently deploy new products, technologies and services in the regions.

The previous name, Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America, was established in 2017 after the company purchased KCM wheel loaders. HCMA will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Construction Machinery based in Japan.

Hitachi saw a significant bump in revenue following the dissolution of the Deere joint venture. The company posted a 31.3-percent increase in revenues for its second quarter (ending September 30, 2021), compared to the same period last year. In issuing its results, Hitachi said sales prices for the Americas were adjusted following the split, bringing the company’s adjusted operating income to 38,102 million yen (an increase of 248.3-percent year-on-year).

According to a company press release, Hitachi Construction Machinery will conduct a thorough review of the organizational structure of the Newnan, Georgia-based regional headquarters as it seeks to strengthen the position of the company and its promotion structures in the Americas.

The company plans to add staff to better respond to sales, service and regional market needs for all Hitachi Construction Machinery products, including wheel loaders, compact and construction-sized hydraulic excavators, ultra-large mining excavators, and mining dump trucks.

In Japan, Sonosuke Ishii, senior vice president and executive officer, president of the mining group, has also served as general manager of the America Business Division since October 1.  

In the U.S., with the establishment of HCMA, Ishii has also been appointed chairman of the company. Masaaki Hirose, former chairman, has served as vice chairman, working together with Alan Quinn, managing director, to strengthen cooperation between Japan and the Americas.

The company also established Americas Business Expansion Support Office to support the regions through the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group.

