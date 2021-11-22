Beat the Cold with Allmand Maxi-Heat 1M BTU Portable Power Heater

Tom Jackson
Nov 22, 2021
The Allman Maxi-Heat 1M BTU for outdoor operations or unheated buildings.
Even when the competition is frozen out, Allmand’s Maxi-Heat will keep you up and running with a million BTUs.
Allmand

Cold weather isn’t just annoying, it's dangerous. Workers exposed to low temperatures over long periods of time perform poorly. Extreme cold can cause hypothermia, which can lead to confusion and disorientation. Single-digit temps can turn lube oils into sludge and cause metal parts to fracture.

Whether it's temperature-critical outdoor operations or unheated buildings, warehouses, and shops, your best defense is a portable power heater like the new Maxi-Heat 1M BTU from Allmand. This towable, indirect-fired unit has two independent burners providing up to 1,000,000 BTUs of heat combined. The Maxi-Heat can easily transition from heating indoor spaces to warming equipment to curing concrete.

Allmand says the key customer feedback they addressed with the new model was noise. "We heard it was reliable and durable but it was also loud," says Dave Jones with Allmand. In response, Allmand reduced the sound by 60%. 

"We see a lot of these on bridge projects in the winter when contractors are painting," Jones says. "They tarp it off and continue to paint."

The iQ system automatically calibrates each burner for reliable, consistent results and eliminates the trial-and-error combustion measurements and adjustments. Recirculation is standard on all Maxi-Heat products, resulting in increased efficiency and lower fuel consumption.

Key features include an external control panel that allows you to adjust settings without opening the heater door and a centrifugal fan, which decreases noise and increases airflow efficiency.

Power options include a Cat C1.1 engine (13.8 horsepower) or a Kubota D1005 engine (11.6 horsepower). Run time is approximately 38 hours. For towing purposes, it uses a 2-5/16 -inch bulldog hitch. The gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) is 6,000 pounds. To pipe the heat indoors, duct flange outlets are offered in 12-, 16-, or 20-inch sizes.

Related Stories
Sany SLB95
Equipment
Sany Enters U.S. Backhoe Market with "Fully Loaded" SLB95
Caterpillar 304 and 305 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavators
Compact Excavators
Cat Boosts Power, Speed on New 304, 305 CR Compact Excavators
LiuGong 9027F Zero Tail Swing Compact Excavator
Compact Excavators
LiuGong Rolls Out Two F-Series Excavators – and One Has Zero Tail Swing
The Toro Dingo TX 1300 helps crews lift heavier loads higher.
Compact equipment
More Power, Reach, Control: New Toro Dingo TX 1300 Mini Skid Steer
Top Stories
2022 Ford Maverick hybrid pickup
Pickups
Ford's New 2022 Maverick Hybrid Pickup Delivers 42 MPG City
Ford claims the truck's gas mileage beats a Honda Civic.
Alicia Jimerson owner Jimerson Underground
Contractor of the Year
Alicia Jimerson Didn't Want to Run Her Dad's Construction Firm – So She Started Her Own
contractor using cats new remote command on dozer
Equipment
Cat Expands it Remote-Control Command D5, D6, D7 Dozers
Western Star new 47X vocational truck
Vocational
Western Star Debuts a "Construction Powerhouse" of a Vocational Truck
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Sponsor Content
Sign Up for a Free Consultation with Mobil Experts!
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selling PMs: How to Attract New Customers
Fullbay’s new ebook shows you what data to gather and how to present potential PM services to your customers.
DownloadView All