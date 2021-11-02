Komatsu Sales "Expand Sharply," Up 35% YOY

Marcia Doyle
Nov 2, 2021
komatsu sign

Komatsu Limited saw its global construction, mining and utility equipment business increase by 35% compared with the same six-month period a year ago. (Komatsu has an April-March fiscal year.)

In North America, Komatsu reports a 28% sales increase during the first half of its fiscal year compared with the same period a year ago.

With the exclusion of China, where sales were down around 30%, Komatsu says demand for its equipment was "strong around the world," with the adverse effects of the pandemic shrinking.

The company says it steadily captured expanding demand for new equipment and advanced sales of parts and service revenues, cross-sourcing to lessen the semiconductor and container shortages. 

This demand had a significant impact on operating income, which surged by 126% from the same period a year ago prompted by expanded sales volume and improved selling prices in many regions as well as the Japanese yen's depreciation, reports Komatsu.

Komatsu also used the opportunity to cite several product advancements, including remote control of its PC7000-11 excavator working with its unmanned Innovative Autonomous Haulage Vehicle, introduced at MINExpo in September. In Japan, the company began installation of its collision-detection warning system on its WA270-8 and WA320-8 wheel loaders.

