In the late 1970s, Allen Boyer and Paul Tingley were looking for a way to make some extra cash to supplement their farm income. They decided to start a business laying field tiles, but it didn’t take long for the side hustle to take root and grow into something much larger.

As demand for their services and their reputation grew in the Marshall, Illinois area, so did the business. But when the economy turned south in the 1980s, Paul decided to cash out. That left Allen – and his four young sons – to keep the company afloat.

“It took every dime we had to buy his share out,” recalls John Boyer, Allen’s eldest son and now the sole owner of B&T Drainage. “Once we got past that point, we could really expand. We got a couple of really good jobs that were once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that helped us out.”

Despite Paul's exit, the company kept its original name. Today, the "B&T" in B&T Drainage stands for “Boyer and Team” – and you’ll find just that at every jobsite, in the shop and in the office. Ten family members work at the business, making up a third of the company’s 30-person staff.

John’s wife, Tami, and daughter, Carson, run all aspects of the office – from billing to human resources. His sons, Colby and Chase, run waterline and directional drilling crews out in the field. The common thread that unites them all is the unstoppable work ethic instilled by Allen and reinforced by John.

“We worked daylight until dark,” says John. “He told us to enjoy it and make sure you did the job right. That was his biggest push, and that’s what got us to where we’re at.”

Colby recalls growing up around the business. “There was always something to do, and everything relied on [Dad and Grandpa]. If something needed to be done, it was their responsibility to do it – and do it right and the best they could.”

A major turning point for the company came in the 1990s with the investment in a horizontal directional drill. “That purchase in the '90s really took us to new heights,” says John. “We do a lot of work with the drill and moved into the bigger machinery, now doing a lot of large-diameter jobs.”

Today, about 90% of B&T’s work is for municipalities within a 60-mile radius. Local engineers trust John’s expertise and know that he can identify any flaws in a plan – because he knows every aspect of utility work.

“Municipalities are where you find the tougher work, and that’s what we thrive on,” John says. “It’s the stuff nobody else cares to deal with that we like.”

One standout project included drilling 1,200 feet under the Illinois River through sand, silt and rock to install new utilities.

It's just one example of the skill and grit that made B&T Drainage a finalist for Equipment World’s 2025 Contractor of the Year awards.

To meet the demands of complex projects and tight deadlines, B&T maintains a top-tier fleet of 60 machines. John is meticulous about cleanliness, maintenance and avoiding downtime at all costs.

When a machine is upgraded, the previous model stays in the fleet, so there is always a backup available. “We invest literally all our money back into equipment. We have two of everything we own,” says John. “And it pays off to be able to keep your guys working all the time.”

They're often the first contractor in the area to get new equipment because their dealers know the latest technology is a priority.

“All of our dealers know when something new arrives, we're going to want it,” says John. “They’ll notify us pretty quickly, and usually, if it’s good, we’ll buy it.”

And B&T’s fleet doesn’t just perform – it stands out. Their trucks, wrapped in flashy branding, are hard to miss – and widely recognized in the area.

“I don’t care where we go, we always get comments on those wraps,” says John. “We’re pretty strict about making everybody keep their truck clean, too, so it looks nice. It’s just a good feature to have everywhere you go. People notice.”

Until 2019, B&T operated out of an office in the Boyer family home and a two-bay shed. But when John’s kids decided to go all-in at the business, he recognized the need to upgrade, saying, “I wouldn’t be pushing so hard if I didn’t have family that wanted to keep going.”

Today, the company operates from a sprawling 280-by-85-foot building that includes an office space with conference rooms and a break room, a shop with a heated floor, and cold storage. Outside, an 8-acre yard stores additional equipment and supplies.

A full-time technician takes care of preventative maintenance and any repairs that don’t require dealer diagnostics. The new heated shop also helps keep operations moving during the cold Illinois winters, thawing out the company’s four hydrovac trucks after long days outside.

“It’s extremely nice to have,” John says.

John calls the hydrovac trucks his “new locating system,” as they are an integral part of the company’s safety process at every jobsite. “They go with every crew. Nobody digs until everything has been day-lighted and elevated,” he says. “It’s not worth running into trouble because you don’t look and find out what’s there. Everyone knows to live by that rule.”

To further boost precision, B&T also uses DigiTrak HDD locating systems measuring the depth and location of the drill head. John, reflecting on how far technology has come, says, “It’s just amazing. I feel like there’s stuff that we do that we shouldn’t be able to do. It’s just unbelievable.”

The switch from farm tile to municipal work in the late '80s also marked B&T's transition from non-union to union labor.

“We decided that we were going to need help more often. This union is showing qualified help every time we touch base with them. These are guys that know what we're doing, and we don't have to teach them from the ground up.”

Many of B&T’s crew members have been with the company for decades. They understand the high standards of quality and safety that John expects – and take pride in meeting them. In return, John takes good care of his employees, offering above-scale wages, yearly bonuses and paid training.

Everyone on the team has OSHA 10 certification, and about 40% have OSHA 30. Key personnel are also trained in HDPE pipe fusion or have earned their CDL while working for B&T.

“It’s very simple; you take care of the ones that care,” says John. “They have the same feelings that we do. They want to give customers the best work they can. People see that, and they like what they see, and we have a lot of repeat customers because of that.”

A Boyer – John, Chase or Colby – is present at every jobsite, working shoulder to shoulder with the crew. “We’re out there with our guys every day – working, shoveling, doing whatever it takes, even though we’re the ones planning ahead and doing the paperwork on the side," says Chase. “That’s why we’re efficient – and successful.” Behind the scenes, Ashley Maurer keeps things humming in the office and has been a driving force behind software upgrades and process improvements. She has worked as office manager at B&T for over 15 years and says, “The flexibility here is awesome. John and Tami are very generous, not only to employees but to the community as well.”

Customers agree, with one saying, “They have become an elite contractor for the area. They are very efficient at their trade and provide second-to-none quality as well.”

Another adds, “Their reputation in this area is top-notch. I certainly love the way B&T communicates with me and my team to make sure what is needed gets to the right place at the right time. Many contractors can learn more about timing and planning from the B&T team.”

A Family Legacy

While John is still a few years away from retirement – and might not be the type to ever fully retire – the next generation is well prepared to take the helm.

“We’re a very lucky company with great employees,” says Colby. “We’ve had great leaders ahead of us that have paved the way for my brother and I to have a successful future.”

