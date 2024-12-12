Equipment World Names 2025 Contractor of the Year Finalists

The class of 2024 finalists for Equipment World's Contractor of the Year. Bob Dietz & Sons, New Paltz, New York was named the winner.

Equipment World has announced its 2025 Contractor of the Year finalists, a group of 12 contractors hailing from a diverse cross section of the country and industry.

Each year, the editors of Equipment World vet Contractor of the Year applications, examining each contractor’s references, business acumen, equipment management practices, attention to safety and community involvement.

The program, sponsored by Caterpillar since its inception in 2000, recognizes contractors with annual revenues between $3 million and $20 million.

Each finalist will receive an expense-paid trip to Nashville on March 20-22. During the event, finalists will participate in networking events, two roundtable discussions and an awards banquet, at which the 2025 Contractor of the Year will be announced.

In addition, each finalist will be featured in a profile and video on the Equipment World site.

In alphabetical order by company name, here are the 12 finalists, along with a few of the comments Equipment World editors received during the review process:

Chuck Ohnmacht, 4 Seasons Demolition, Wilmington, North Carolina

“There was no upselling; they were on time, the schedule was respected, and there were no violations whatsoever. They are polite, hard workers…and they just did a bang-up job, and they have continued to do a great job for Beaufort County since 2016.”

William Sundeen Jr. and Bill Schaab, American Demolition & Nuclear Decommissioning, Ellicottville, New York

“On a one to 10 scale, I'd give them an 11. They were absolutely outstanding – the best subcontractor situation I've ever worked with. From their on-site presence to the project management element, so many facets of the work we're just absolutely top-notch. The project went so well.”

Bret Chumbley and Kevin Chumbley, Anderson Commercial Concrete, Davenport, Iowa

“I have worked with a lot of contractors in my time in the field and a lot of very good ones, but Anderson Commercial is one of the best companies at doing what they say they will do and/or making it right if there is anything that is not right the first time. And it starts with their owners, but it quickly cascades down to the employees as they know their leadership team would do anything for them.”

John Boyer, B&T Drainage, Marshall, Illinois

“Over the years, I have watched B&T grow and expand their services. They have become an elite contractor for the area. They are very efficient at their trade and provide second-to-none quality as well. They are very honest people with very skilled tradesmen.”

Mark Allen, Diversified Underground, Watkins, Colorado

“The biggest thing they could teach other contractors is promoting from within and teaching leadership within. Mark is a great leader. That man taught me so much in regard to my personal life as well as my career. If you want to move up the ranks, they give you the opportunity.”

Robert Flanagan and Roger Flanagan, Flanagan's Contracting Group, Hillsborough, New Jersey

"Flanagan's can teach other contractors to faithfully follow project plans and specifications, seek the best possible product, follow a high work ethic, maintain healthy communication with the client, and by all the above, earn the client’s trust."

Robin Blizzard and Martha Blizzard, Kershaw Builders, Lugoff, South Carolina

“Robin, Hunter and Martha are all stand-up folks, and you can see it in the company they have built. Local contractors respect them, and I expect them to be one of the sought-after Midland contractors for years to come.”

Heather Lindler and Oneal Lindler, Lindler’s Construction of South Carolina, Newberry, South Carolina

“I’ve been impressed every time I’ve worked with them. Any time they’re the low bid on a job, we don’t have to worry. We’re in good hands with them. When we have any issues, they alert us and are always very quick to bring it to our attention. They work with us to come up with an alternate solution.”

Matthew Bennett, Matt’s LLC, Kalkaska, Michigan

“They are viewed as honorable competition in the area. Matt's offers so many other services beyond what other contractors are capable of that there is no comparable contractor quite as capable. They are definitely a model others could strive to be like.”

Kristopher Kornegay and Nicole Kornegay, NC Communications, Youngsville, North Carolina

“I could write a book of NC Communications stories and things they did for us to get things done that were not part of the scope! There are too many to tell. We value them as a partner to solve everything infrastructure-related that comes our way, and we appreciate their honesty.”

Mike Kelleher, Skyline Contracting, Grand Junction, Colorado

“They go above and beyond. If we need them to do something on a tight deadline, they don’t hesitate to work into the night, weekends or holidays – whatever it takes to get the job done and keep the client satisfied. That attitude is present with the owner and all employees.”

Dana Hood, Underground Systems, Suwanee, Georgia

“They do all their own personal locating, which is probably more of an expense for them, but it really speeds up the process of the work. They have guys they train and have all the proper equipment, and that really seems to make it a lot safer when you're dealing with other utilities in the ground. I plan on working with them for many more years.”