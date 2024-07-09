2025 Contractor of the Year Nominations Now Open

2024 Contractor of the Year finalists gathered, networked and celebrated during the awards program at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Equipment World is now seeking nominations for the 2025 Contractor of the Year awards, which highlights contractors who have excelled in their local markets by displaying the highest standards of business acumen, equipment management expertise, attention to safety and community involvement.

Twelve finalists and their guest will receive an expense-paid trip and access to exclusive events next spring.

To access the Contractor of the Year application, click here.

Eligibility

Contractors who meet the following criteria are invited to enter:

Have average annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million

Have at least 10 years of construction company ownership experience

Have a proven, excellent safety record

Own at least five ride-on construction machines

Be able to represent the construction industry in a positive way

Nomination and Selection Process

Applicants can either be self-nominated or nominated by others. The deadline to apply is September 27, 2024. Click here to apply.

The selection committee, consisting of Equipment World’s team of editors, will review all qualified nominations and references, as well as conduct independent research, to select the 12 finalists. Upon selection, Equipment World will notify the company leadership of the award.

What You Win

During the awards event, finalists will participate in networking events, industry roundtable discussions and an awards banquet, where each finalist will be honored and the 2025 Contractor of the Year will be named.

The winner and the remaining 11 finalists will be profiled in an article and video on EquipmentWorld.com.

To check out scenes from last year’s event and the naming of our 2024 Contractor of the Year, Brian and Tony Dietz of Bob Dietz & Sons, New Paltz, New York, check out the video below.

For more information about the program, visit www.equipmentworld.com/contractor-of-the-year.

Got questions? Email Jordanne Waldschmidt ([email protected]).