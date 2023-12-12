Equipment World is proud to announce the 2024 finalists for our Contractor of the Year awards program, now in its 24th year.

Each year, the editors of Equipment World vet Contractor of the Year applications from across the country, examining each contractor’s references, business acumen, equipment management practices, attention to safety and community involvement.

The program, which has been sponsored by Caterpillar since its inception in 2000, recognizes contractors who have annual revenues between $3 million and $20 million.

Each finalist will be honored during the Contractor of the Year event, to be held March 21-23 in Las Vegas, and one finalist will be named our 2024 winner.

Here are our 2024 finalists, along with a sample of comments our editors received during the review process:

Kevin Heilman and Steven Heilman, All-Star Paving, Seymour, Indiana

“All Star Paving is known for its integrity, consistently fulfilling commitments and operating with honesty. All Star’s conduct and professionalism, particularly in supporting community projects and in their business operations, make them a clear candidate for industry recognition.”

Andris White, AM Equipment LLC, Ipswitch, Massachusetts

“Andris has a heart of gold and he’s honest as a businessman. I use AM Equipment on mass highway projects, and he always meets our goals, performing the work we need and everything else. When he shows up on a job, or his employees do, they’re very well presented as a company.”

Brian Dietz and Tony Dietz, Bob Dietz & Sons Inc., New Paltz, New York

“As their business has grown, and customers continue to choose them repeatedly, their core values have stayed consistent. When you step on their job site, professionalism, integrity and safety are at the forefront of their operation.”

Javier Buenas, Emilio Buenas, Eli Buenas and Steven Buenas, Buenas Brothers Engineering Inc., Redlands, California

“Buenas Brothers are top-notch. I have an enormous amount of respect for them, their integrity and their honesty. They’re just really good people and out for the right things – trying to do things better, putting in the effort and constantly learning to be at the top of their game.”

William D’Amico, D’Amico Construction Co. Inc., Plainville, Connecticut

“He’s incredibly honest and transparent. I have so much trust in him. I don’t bid out paving because I know they’re not going to cheat me on material, and the quality is going to be there. He’s going to do a great job, and I don’t have to worry about him.”

John Rosas, EMi Construction, Tomball, Texas

“They are helpful and will go the extra mile. They help other contractors and explain how they can work together to benefit both. They will do extra work without holding our feet to the fire to get paperwork in place first to help advance the project.”

Greg Bair, Greg Bair Track Hoe Service Inc., Overland Park, Kansas

“They are a good partner to have on projects. They are always able to provide the resources – people and equipment – as promised. They meet their commitments and work closely with us to make sure the project is completed on time and within budget.”

Ryan Rees, Val Rees, Brig Rees and Rachelle Williams, Harward & Rees, Loa, Utah

“I have been in the business for over 25 years, and if there was one contractor that I could just hire to do the work, it would be H&R. They do what they say they will do, always have the best interest of the project in mind and just get the job done.”

Mark Linaweaver, Linaweaver Construction Inc., Lansing, Kansas

“They are my first call when the job is bigger than we can handle. They will often have ideas and solutions that I have not thought of, or will offer insight into some modification to a solution that will be of good value.”

Lynn Miller, Miller Earthworks Inc., Patridge, Kansas

“They operate with high character, professionalism and respect. I’ve used them 10-15 times and every time they’ve delivered. Their care for their equipment and my land as stewards is second to none. True professionals and personally very caring.”

David Martinez, Rey-Mar Construction LLC, Fort Worth, Texas

"They always go up and beyond to make sure we are happy with projects. We had an emergency sewer line break years ago, and Rey-Mar came out immediately and helped us remedy the situation. The owner was actually on the site and helped seal up the leaking pipe."

James Schier, Schier Construction Co., Houston, Texas

"Jim and his team at SCCI exemplify the highest standards of business, which has resulted in them being regarded as a leader in the water plant and elevated water tower industry for more than 40 years. They treat their employees, vendors and clients with the utmost respect and professionalism."



