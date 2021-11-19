Equipment World has extended the application deadline for the 2022 Contractor of the Year contest to Friday, November 26.

The contest is designed to honor small to medium-sized contractors who have excelled in their markets. Company owners who meet the following criteria are eligible to apply:

1) have been in business 10 years or more,

2) have between $3 million and $15 million in annual revenues,

3) have an excellent safety record

4) will represent the construction industry in a positive way.

Applicants can either be self-nominated or nominated by others. To access the COY application, click here.

Why apply? 2020 winner Toby Drake, owner of Drake Construction, Kotzebue, Alaska, says, “It really gives me a gauge of where I’m at nationally with some of these other folks. From the other side, there’s the marketing aspect. That’s a great tool to tell a new employee we must be doing something right to win an award like this.”

Each finalist and their guest will receive an expenses-paid weekend in Las Vegas, courtesy of Caterpillar, which has sponsored the program since its inception in 2000.

The event includes industry roundtable discussions, an awards banquet and entertainment. All finalists will stay at the premier Wynn Resort on the Las Vegas strip from March 17-20, 2022.

The 2022 Contractor of the Year winner and finalists will be featured on the Equipment World website.

The first 50 contractors to send a completed application will receive a Cat hat, courtesy of Caterpillar. To apply, click here.