Mecalac used the recent ARA Show to debut its AT1050 telescopic wheel loader to customers in North America.

The model, which is not new to the manufacturer, only the region, offers the company’s signature combination machine versatility – giving operators the functionality of a rigid chassis front loader with the maneuverability of an articulated loader. It can combine functions, such as material handling and loading, for construction, landscaping, recycling and composting applications.

Because of the rigid frame design, the center of gravity never changes, providing a stable base even when the boom is extended. “When you turn in an articulated loader, especially a telescopic one, you’re only able to carry around 70% of your total capacity,” said Ryan Carter, regional sales manager with Mecalac North America. “In a rigid frame loader with all-wheel steer, you lose none of your capacity.”

The compact and quick AT1050 has three steering modes. Operators can use two-wheel steer when traveling at speeds up to 25 miles per hour. Four-wheel steer can be used to navigate tight turns, and crab steer lets the machine move diagonally to get even closer to walls or obstacles. The loader can make a single movement within a radius of 12 feet, 2 inches.

The company said with the AT1050, it sought to combine the reach of a telehandler with a wheel loader’s ability to cut, move, and grade materials. This reduces mobilization costs and the number of machines on already crowded jobsites.

Mecalac says the AT1050 uses its innovative telescopic boom to perform both functions—and more. A hydraulic quick coupler lets operators quickly switch between forks and various accessories, such as buckets, hydraulic grapples, sweepers, or job-specific implements.

The AT1050 is powered by a 75-horsepower Tier 4 Final Deutz engine with a DOC emissions control system. This means that there is no DPF or DEF fluid to manage.

When equipped with forks, it has a lifting height of up to 15 feet, 2 inches and a reach of up to 9 feet, 9 inches. That range is enhanced by strong lifting forces of 6,305 pounds.

The monoboom design offers a clear view of the work tools, while the panoramic roof and large, tinted windows offer operators exceptional visibility of the worksite.

“There is a good deal of thought that goes into Mecalac machines to make them robust, simple to use and easy to maintain,” said Peter Bigwood, general manager for Mecalac North America. “These qualities keep them working on site and earning money for our customers, which is why they are well-known by rental clientele and a must for the industry.”

Quick Specs