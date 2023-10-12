Ditch Witch Expands Stand-On Mini Skid Steer Line with New SK1750 (Video)

Ditch Witch SK1750 stand-on mini skid steer dumping rocks onto rock pile
Ditch Witch's new SK1750 stand-on mini skid steer, also known as a compact utility loader, has a rated operating capacity of 2,061 pounds.
Ditch Witch

Ditch Witch has unveiled a new entry to its stand-on “mini skid steer” line, the SK1750, which runs on the company’s all-new track system designed to reduce downtime.

Ditch Witch SK1750 stand-on mini skid steerThe SK1750 is the first Ditch Witch machine to get the company's new TriTrax system designed for longer track life.Ditch WitchThe compact utility loader is second only in size to Ditch Witch’s SK3000, which has a 3,100-pound rated operating capacity. The new model boasts a 2,000-pound ROC and is the first of the company’s machines to be equipped with the TriTrax System. TriTrax features “a patent-pending tension window, redesigned rollers and an upgraded outer frame,” Ditch Witch says.

“This machine was made to stop downtime in its tracks.”

Along with less maintenance, the system is designed to deliver “smooth performance, comfortable operation and reduced ground pressure.” The tension window allows operators to check track tension at a glance.

Attendees at this month’s Utility Expo got a glimpse of the SK1750 in action (see the video below) and will get a deeper look at the CUL’s official release at Equip Expo, scheduled for October 17-20 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The SK1750 runs on a 43-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine. Other features on the compact utility loader include:

  • Adjustable auxiliary flow to match the attachment.
  • 9-inch ground clearance.
  • An operator platform that is designed for a more stable, comfortable ride.
  • Manual throttle lever to match ground speed to the task.
  • Full-color LCD display for engine diagnostics.

The CUL also can be equipped with a variety of Ditch Witch’s quick-change attachments. Those include buckets, trencher, pallet forks, grapples, power rake, auger, rock saw, stump grinder, microtrencher, grading blades, hydraulic breaker, even a backhoe attachment.

Ditch Witch SK1750 stand-on mini skid steer operator in hard hat on red clay gradingA variety of quick-change attachments are available for the SK1750.Ditch Witch

Quick Specs

  • Engine: Yanmar, 43.5 gross hp, Tier 4 Final
  • Weight: 4,710 lbs.
  • Operating capacity: 2,061 lbs.
  • Tipping capacity: 5,213 lbs.
  • Width: 47”
  • Ground clearance: 9.3” center; 7.1” side
  • Speed: 4.1 mph
  • Max hinge pin height: 7’ 10.5”
  • Length (no attachment): 8’ 3.7”
  • Ground pressure: 3.8 psi
  • Noise: 91 dBA

Ditch Witch SK1750 stand-on mini skid steer riding over broken rocksDitch Witch


