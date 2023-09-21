New Holland Intros C330 Compact Track Loader with “Super Boom”

Don McLoud
Sep 21, 2023
New Holland C330 compact track loader dumping dirt
New Holland's Super Boom on the C330 extends reach and height and gives the operator a clear view of the attachment.
New Holland

New Holland’s new C330 compact track track loader is now available for sale in North America, with a 3,000-pound rated operating capacity and the company’s Super Boom.

The Super Boom on the vertical-lift CTL is designed to provide extended reach and height for loading high-sided trucks while also giving operators an unobstructed view of the attachment when raised.

The loader delivers a 7,300-pound bucket tip and a lift breakout force of 3,450 pounds. It is able to work in tight spaces with its 66-inch width and is geared toward residential construction, landscape and agriculture projects with a focus on lift-and-carry operations, the company says. It can handle rocks, timber and other heavy objects.

The C330 runs on a 67-gross-horsepower Perkins engine. New Holland says it gave the CTL a “low-profile and steel-embedded tracks rolling on the rubber instead of the steel” for a smoother ride and longer track life. The loader also gets lower shoulders and slim cab pillars. It comes standard with a 66-inch heavy-duty bucket.

New Holland C330 compact track loader bucketful of dirtNew Holland's new C330 compact track loader comes standard with a 66-inch heavy-duty bucket.New HollandInside the cab, operators will find electro-hydraulic controls and the ability to switch between ISO and H-Pattern control. The E-H controls can be customized to each operator for speed and sensitivity. A power management function keeps engine rpms constant when handling heavy loads.

Other cab features include soft button joysticks and an 8-inch color display that shows such information as engine performance, rpm, fuel level, battery life, hydraulic oil temperature.

Quick Specs

  • Rated operating load: 3,000 lbs. @ 50% tip
  • Operating weight: 8,380 lbs.
  • Engine: Perkins 67 gross hp @ 2,800 rpm
  • Hydraulic pump flow: 24.2 gpm
  • Travel speed: 5.8-8.9 mph
  • Ground clearance: 8.1”
  • Ground pressure: 5.9 psi
  • Overall width: 65.9”


