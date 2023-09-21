New Holland's Super Boom on the C330 extends reach and height and gives the operator a clear view of the attachment.

New Holland’s new C330 compact track track loader is now available for sale in North America, with a 3,000-pound rated operating capacity and the company’s Super Boom.

The Super Boom on the vertical-lift CTL is designed to provide extended reach and height for loading high-sided trucks while also giving operators an unobstructed view of the attachment when raised.

The loader delivers a 7,300-pound bucket tip and a lift breakout force of 3,450 pounds. It is able to work in tight spaces with its 66-inch width and is geared toward residential construction, landscape and agriculture projects with a focus on lift-and-carry operations, the company says. It can handle rocks, timber and other heavy objects.

The C330 runs on a 67-gross-horsepower Perkins engine. New Holland says it gave the CTL a “low-profile and steel-embedded tracks rolling on the rubber instead of the steel” for a smoother ride and longer track life. The loader also gets lower shoulders and slim cab pillars. It comes standard with a 66-inch heavy-duty bucket.

New Holland Inside the cab, operators will find electro-hydraulic controls and the ability to switch between ISO and H-Pattern control. The E-H controls can be customized to each operator for speed and sensitivity. A power management function keeps engine rpms constant when handling heavy loads.

Other cab features include soft button joysticks and an 8-inch color display that shows such information as engine performance, rpm, fuel level, battery life, hydraulic oil temperature.

Quick Specs

Rated operating load: 3,000 lbs. @ 50% tip

Operating weight: 8,380 lbs.

Engine: Perkins 67 gross hp @ 2,800 rpm

Hydraulic pump flow: 24.2 gpm

Travel speed: 5.8-8.9 mph

Ground clearance: 8.1”

Ground pressure: 5.9 psi

Overall width: 65.9”



