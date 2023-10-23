Digging in Style: Bobcat Unveils Platinum E48 Compact Excavator

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 23, 2023
Bobcat E48 Platinum compact excavator
Bobcat

rear bobcat e48 platinum excavatorBobcatDecked out with “every optional Bobcat feature available,” Bobcat has added the E48 compact excavator to its Platinum lineup of compact equipment. The company has also made design updates to its 2022 Platinum model T76 compact track loaders.

Bobcat says these limited-edition models are available at select Bobcat dealerships and provide a VIP experience with sleek, modern details and features paired with state-of-the-art technology and amenities.

The fully optioned E48 Platinum compact excavator features a standard long arm for extended reach, LED light kit, engine block heater, angle blade, clamp diverter valve, and Hydraulic X-Change attachment system, among others.

operator view inside cab bobcat e48 platinum excavatorThe operator's view from the E48 PlatinumBobcatBut what Bobcat says operators will really notice is the "premium cab experience." The Platinum E48's enclosed cab includes automatic heating and air conditioning, a heated high-back seat, rearview camera and a 7-inch touch display with Bluetooth and radio capability. 

Bobcat recently announced that the E48 is the new name for the E42. The name is meant to more closely align the 4.5-metric-ton excavator, along with two other models, with industry size classes, the company says. 

interior seat Bobcat E48 Platinum excavatorThe "premium cab" comes with heated, high-back seat.Bobcat

T76 Platinum

New from the 2022 model, the T76 Platinum compact track loader gets interior decals, a platinum boot screen, a charcoal tailgate guard, and a numbered plate inside the cab, showcasing the exclusivity of each machine in the 2023 platinum package release. Additional features include a clear-side enclosure, high-flow hydraulics, two-speed travel, dual-direction bucket positioning, MaxControl remote operation, and the Bob-Dock attachment mounting system with two adapter plates included, among other upgrades.

All Platinum machines feature a five-year Machine IQ Health and Security subscription, a 7-inch touch display with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera and limited-edition Platinum styling.

Attendees at the Equip Exposition got the first look at the new limited-edition models. The E48 Platinum and T76 Platinum will be available to customers in North America in late 2023 or early 2024. Other Platinum package models include the E35 compact excavator and S76 skid steer loader. 

Bobcat T76 Platinum compact track loaderBobcat

Related Stories
Maxresdefault 652ea7e519d67
Compact Track Loaders
Video: Coast 2 Coast Lawn Maintenance Offers Impressions of Cat’s Next Gen 255 CTL
AUSA d201ahg site dumper on urban jobsite being loaded by mini excavator
Compact equipment
AUSA’s New D201AHG Articulated Site Dumper Boasts 2.2-Ton Payload
bobcat l95 compact wheel loader dumping snow
Compact equipment
Bobcat Unveils its Most Powerful Compact Wheel Loader, the L95
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
black 2024 Toyota Tundra image
Pickups
Toyota Unveils "Texas Style" Tundra Limited Edition for 2024
The 1794 Limited Edition features a unique premium interior developed with Texas artisan Saddleback Leather Co.
Maxresdefault 6539514feaa61
Excavators
Video: How Does Deere's New 75 P-Tier Excavator Differ from its 85 P-Tier?
ARGO Sasquatch amphibious extreme terrain vehicle
Construction Equipment
Behold, "Sasquatch"! – ARGO's New Amphibious "Xtreme Terrain Vehicle" (Video)
Like a cellphone or computer, the widgets and apps on the concept transparent OLED screen being developed by Bobcat and LG can be moved around or cleared with simple drag and drop functions.
Technology
Bobcat Developing "Touchscreen Windows" for Construction Equipment
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All