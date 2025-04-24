Volvo Trucks and Putzmeister have collaborated to release a zero-emission, battery-electric truck-mounted concrete pump with a reach of 137.8 feet: the all-new Iontron eBSF.

Swedish construction company Swerock requested the development of the model and will take delivery of the first truck. Attendees at Bauma, the world’s largest construction trade show, were among the first to see the battery-electric alternative for concrete pumping.

The Putzmeister concrete pump is on a Volvo FM Electric 8x4 Rigid Tag Tridem chassis. The four-axle truck has a total weight of 35 tons.

The Iontron eBSF can drive up to 31 miles and then pump approximately 65 cubic yards of concrete without needing a recharge.

The specially developed energy system provides 360 kWh of power capable of handling all-electric driving and pumping. Unlike a diesel truck that needs to be running during pumping, a work-while-charging solution allows operators to continue pumping concrete while the truck is being recharged. A Combined Charging System (CCS2) with 63 or 32 A can be installed at the site.

With the new battery-electric pumper, Volvo Trucks can offer construction customers a completely electric alternative for concrete transporting, mixing and pumping. The company introduced its first fully electric and zero exhaust emission heavy-duty concrete mixer truck in 2023.



Volvo started series production of electric trucks in 2019, holding around a 50% share of sales of battery-electric trucks in Europe, a leading position in North America and deliveries of more than 4,900 electric trucks around the world, according to the manufacturer.



Quick Specs

Driveline: 2 electric motors: continuous output of 330 kW, I-Shift gearbox

Battery system: 4 batteries in an energy storage system with a total capacity of 360kWh, 250kWh is useable

Charging: CCS2 standard, charging can take place during PTO/pumping of concrete, AC up to 43kW and DC up to 250kW