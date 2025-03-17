Cat Expands Material Handler Lineup with Launch of Next-Generation MH3032

Cat MH3032 Material Handler holing up scrap metal with purplish sky background
The new Cat MH3032 has a max reach of 46.2 feet and height of up to 50.8 feet.
Caterpillar

Caterpillar has expanded its lineup of material handlers with the launch of the 30-metric-ton MH3032.

The wheeled, excavator-like machines are designed for scrap, waste and recycling uses.

The MH3032 has a max reach of 46.2 feet and height of up to 50.8 feet. Its standard Cat orange peel grapple has a capacity of 1.2 square yards.

Caterpillar designed the next-generation material handlers to be more efficient and productive and added a variety of technology to reduce operator fatigue and increase safety. The new standard tech includes:

  • Cat Payload, which shows operators how much they’re lifting in each load and constantly monitors tonnage output.
  • Cat 2D E-fence, which keeps the arm within a predefined work area away from the elevated cab to protect the machine from damage.
  • Swing Assist, which automatically stops the swing motion at an operator-defined preset point.

“The in-cab monitor displays dual external camera views to maximize visibility and hazard awareness,” the company says.

Cat MH3032 Material Handler stationary on gravel lotCaterpillarThe MH3032 runs on a 201-horsepower Cat C7.1 diesel engine, and the company says it extended maintenance intervals with longer-life filters and fewer hoses and check points.

The MH3032 joins the MH3026 and MH3040 in the next-generation material handler lineup. At 79,000 pounds in fits in between the 64,370-pound MH3026 and the 86,000-pound MH3040.

“Material handling is all about efficiency,” says Vincent Migeotte, Caterpillar senior product and sales consultant. “How can you move and sort materials – waste, scrap, or recycling – in as little time as possible, with as few moves as possible, using as little fuel as possible, and all without compromising safety or operator comfort? That’s the essential principle of our next gen architecture.”

Caterpillar began manufacturing material handlers in 1998 and now designs and manufactures eight models.

