Ditch Witch Unveils Compact W8 Hydrovac for Tight Jobsites

Ditch Witch’s new W8 hydrovac truck offers the same vacuum power as its W12 in a compact footprint for smaller jobsites.

The second model in the company’s Warlock series of large truck vacs features an 8-inch dig tube, 800 gallons of water capacity, and an 8-cubic-yard spoils tank (1,600 gallons). The W12 has a 12-cubic-yard debris tank.

Its smaller size and tight turning radius make the W8 ideal for potholing, slot trenching and cleanup tasks in urban and residential areas, Ditch Witch says, while offering the same 27-inch-Hg vacuum power as the W12. A 370-horsepower Paccar PX-9 engine powers the vac and the water system.

The W8 has an airflow rate of 3,800 cubic feet per minute to quickly move large volumes of material. The 26-foot boom with 340 degrees of rotation allows contractors to reach more without repositioning the truck. A water heater provides hot water for excavation in cold weather.

Operators can monitor the total truck weight in real time with the onboard scale. The truck automatically turns the suction off when the weight limit is hit. A tiltable debris tank and a fully opening door ease material offloading.

Additional features include user-friendly controls, a PTO-driven engine, and dual 600-gallon saddle tanks. The optional air system can operate auxiliary pneumatic tools.

Ditch Witch says the W8 features premium components to enhance performance while reducing maintenance costs. All Warlock series hydrovacs are backed by the Ditch Witch authorized dealer network.

