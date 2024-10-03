Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Editor's note: This story was up on October 3 with a statement from Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su.

Tens of thousands of International Longshoremen’s Association workers have gone on strike for the first time since 1977, impacting all the major ports on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Negotiations for a new labor contract between ILA and shipping industry group United States Maritime Alliance failed to result in an agreement before the expiration of the previous six-year contract on September 30.

“We are now demanding $5 an hour increase in wages for each of the six years of a new ILA-USMX Master Contract,” said ILA President Harold Daggett. “Plus, we want absolute airtight language that there will be no automation or semi-automation, and we are demanding all Container Royalty monies go to the ILA.”

The strike is set to impact the importation of construction materials and equipment, possibly leading to increased wait times and prices. A report prior to the strike from construction solutions firm Gilbane estimated a one-week strike could create a backlog that would take four to six weeks to clear, and a two-week strike would extend the recovery period into 2025.

CBS News reports 14 ports are closed: Baltimore; Boston; Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Miami; Houston; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans; New York/New Jersey; Norfolk, Virginia; Philadelphia; Savannah, Georgia; Tampa; and Wilmington, Delaware. However, Supply Chain Dive recently reported certain ports have some terminals still open for operation, including Jacksonville.

Workers at West Coast ports are not on strike, as they are primarily represented by a different organization, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.

Several construction industry and equipment manufacturing groups have called on President Joe Biden to intervene in the strike. But, according to various media reports, Biden has no intention of using the 1947 Taft-Harley Act, which allows him to intervene in strikes that create a national emergency.

