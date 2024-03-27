RubbleCrusher Intros Compact Mobile Crusher on Tracks to U.S.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Mar 27, 2024
skid steer loads rubblecrusher rc150t crusher with rocks
The RC150T operates by remote control and uses its jaws to crush rocks, concrete, aggregate and other materials.
RubbleCrusher

For small to midsize contractors who want to process construction and demolition materials on their jobsites but don’t need a big crusher, RubbleCrusher has brought its mobile tracked crusher to the U.S.

The RC150T operates by remote control and uses its jaws to crush rocks, concrete, aggregate and other materials, making it easy to transport and move around on jobsites. It can crush materials as large as 4 inches and as small as 5/8 inch. It has a processing speed of 5.5 to 55 tons per hour, depending on the material.

The excavator or skid steer operator feeding the crusher can use the wireless remote control from the cab or plug it in to the crusher to control the machine.

The output material size can be hydraulically adjusted. The material can also be sold or recycled, and the crusher can reduce hauling times and costs for contractors, landscapers and others, the company says.

rubblecrusher rc150t processing aggregates fed by sany excavatorThe excavator operator can use the RC150T's wireless remote control to run the crusher.RubbleCrusherThe crusher weighs about 8,000 pounds. The jaw crusher is 25.6 inches by 14 inches and has a reversing crusher function to assist with any blockages caused by uncrushable materials and is also good for processing asphalt.  

The company says it can be hauled by a trailer alone or with a mini excavator and does not require any special licenses.

The crusher carriage is mounted to rubber tracks, which enable it to move on roads, pavement and driveways without causing damage. It runs on a 38-horsepower Yanmar Tier 4 Final engine. The conveyor is hydraulically controlled.  

top view of rubblecrusher rc150t crushing rockRubbleCrusherRubbleCrusher is based in Leicestershire, U.K., and is owned by McLanahan based in Pennsylvania. It has been designing, manufacturing and selling small crushers since 1996. It began debuting its products in the U.S. in September 2023 and was at World of Concrete 2024.

The company has also introduced its RCS48T compact tracked screener to the U.S. for sorting materials on jobsites. At the top is a 4-foot by 8-foot deck that can be fed directly by excavator or skid steer. The bottom deck is 4 feet by 6 feet.

back to front view rubblecrusher rc150t tracked crusherRubbleCrusher


