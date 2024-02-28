The BMP 8500’s new sleeker design includes new lines with an updated style.

BOMAG has unveiled the new generation of its BMP 8500 multi-purpose compactor is designed for confined applications such as trench and pipeline construction. It is also ideal for landscaping, compacting backfill, and foundation work.

“With this machine, we are keeping with the benefits of the old machine but making new improvements overall,” said Lewis Ahola, junior product marketing manager, of light equipment for BOMAG Americas.

The highlight of the new features is an updated radio remote control design that allows the controller to be used on every BMP 8500 in the fleet. A unique “teach” function quickly and intuitively pairs the unit to any machine within seconds, the company says.

“One of the main benefits with this new remote is that you can pair it with any machine,” he said, noting that it is significant for rental fleets because you can grab any remote and it’s good to go. Should the controller be misplaced, a new one can be paired to any machine in the fleet quickly and without special knowledge or tools. Even the simultaneous operation of several machines on one construction site is possible with no need to adjust individual frequencies.

According to BOMAG, there is a 100% secure connection between the remote control unit and the machine, even in direct sunlight.

“Here at BOMAG we believe radio beats infrared, so that's why our BMP8500 uses a radio remote control for a more reliable connection,” Ahola said.

Bomag The ergonomic design of the controller allows operators to always have their thumbs on the paddle-style joystick controls while still being able to access any dials. Basic controls of forward, reverse, or left and right are intuitive, and there is an emergency kill switch featured on the remote as well.

Two batteries are now standard for the remote, delivering up to 40 hours of operating time.

“The benefit of this remote is now you can operate the machine with one battery while still charging the other one,” Ahola said.

Battery charge status is displayed on the remote control unit's new LED screen, alerting operators when the battery needs to be changed. Charging is possible via the tether or the option of an internal charging system on the machine which is integrated into the trench roller's storage compartment.

Additional information featured on the remote's LED screen includes fuel levels, rollover protection, and connection to the remote.

The BMP 8500’s new sleeker design includes new lines with an updated style. Its redesigned hood offers more space underneath for the remote-control storage, and the machine’s integrated rollover protective structure improves reliability at the jobsite.

“The new and improved hood design still protects everything internally with the rollover protection system,” Ahola said.

Protected underneath the hood is a new single power board for all fuses. Operators or maintenance personnel can still use a standard fuse tester to quickly detect and replace a bad fuse.

As a further upgrade, the new version of the BMP 8500 is powered by a 19.4-horsepower Kubota 1005 diesel engine and offers a variable working width that can be adjusted from 24 inches to 33.5 inches in a few steps.

For safety, the integrated BOMAG Operator Safety System (BOSS) automatically shuts down the compactor if it comes too close to the operator. The system also will activate if the trench roller is at risk of tipping over. A rotary beacon has been added on top of the roller for worker safety on the jobsite.

BOMAG To keep the operator updated on compaction progress, the machines feature BOMAG Economizer, which helps reduce the number of passes by up to 25%. Two light strips, clearly visible from both sides of the trench roller, show the compaction progress in real-time. The system warns against over-compaction and grain breakage but also helps identify weaker spots in the soil to avoid unnecessary passes.

Other new features include a thicker articulated joint steering with no-grease nipples to reduce maintenance requirements and extend the overall life of the machine.

Overall, BOMAG says every component of the updated BMP 8500 was developed with a focus on low maintenance and dependable operation.