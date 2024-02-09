Vermeer has introduced a new low speed shredder for processing contaminated materials that may otherwise damage high-speed tub or horizontal grinders, the LS3600TX.

The single-shaft shredder can tear through light construction and demolition waste, wood waste with contaminants, and municipal solid waste while safeguarding critical machine components. (Check out the LS3600TX in action in the video below.)

Powerful yet quiet, the LS3600TX is equipped with a 456-horsepower Cat Tier 4 Final engine that operates at 111.9 weighted decibels or less. The tracked machine is easy to reposition on the jobsite and can be operated from the cab or via a full-function remote control.

Vermeer says maintenance and accessibility were a priority when designing the machine. The engine bay has large access doors, multiple ladder points and a service platform. Additionally, a hydraulically operated access system offers full exposure to the rotor, comb and belly conveyor. The belly conveyor can be removed without detaching the discharge conveyor.

The LS3600TX features a 10-foot-long rotor with wear-resistant plates and dual-bolt tips to help maintain clamp load. Its bolt-in comb teeth have two usable edges, which the company says extends their lifespan.

The shredder is built with a fully mechanical driveline designed to optimize horsepower transfer to the rotor. To protect the driveline system against unshreddable objects, the LS3600TX includes a reversible mechanical transmission with an external torque limiter that automatically disengages the drive when maximum torque is reached.

An optional cross band magnet can help reduce steel contaminants from the end material entering the final product.

“For 30 years, Vermeer has been a leading manufacturer of high speed grinders,” said Jeff Bradley, Vermeer Recycling and Forestry product manager. “During that time, recycling has become a common practice at public and private waste handling facilities and has become another source of revenue for many organizations. To help our customers optimize their processing capabilities and handle a wider range of incoming materials, we have developed the LS3600TX low speed shredder. This shredder allows companies to process contaminated materials not suited for a tub or horizontal grinder.”