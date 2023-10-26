Doosan Portable Power has added two new models to its generator lineup: the 70kVA G70 and the 100kVA G100.

Doosan claims that both models offer “the industry’s best low-load operating range.” The G70 and G100 can be at low ambient load and no load operation without using a separate load management system. Operators can start larger motors without stepping up to the next size class of generators, the company says. Applications include construction site power, special events and entertainment, de-watering and municipalities.

The generators are constructed of durable running gear and a galvannealed steel enclosure that can withstand harsh environments. For added versatility, the standard voltage selectors switch and multiple power connections can change from 50Hz to 60HZ.

A digital control panel displays the tachometer, oil pressure, coolant temperature and fuel level. A digital meter shows AC output, generator voltage and current.

Quick Specs:

Doosan Portable Power G70WDO-3A-T4F

Prime Output: 70kVA (56kW)

Engine: Cummins F3.8

Sound Level (100% Load): 65 dB(A)

Doosan Portable Power G100WCU-3A-T4F