Here’s what you need to know:

Register for ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 using the code "EQW20" to receive 20% off the standard rate of $289 through March 7.

More than 2,000 exhibitors will bring the latest products in asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, hauling, lifting, trucking, underground construction, heavy trucks, cranes and more, with some holding live equipment and technology demonstrations.

Over 190 education sessions, panel discussions and walking tours are available, plus a variety of new workshops and networking opportunities.

Registration is now open for ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, North America’s largest construction trade show, with a special 20% early bird discount being offered by Equipment World through March 7. Standard pricing will be $289 for general show admission.

The show is set for March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Las Vegas Festival Grounds. It will feature 2,000 exhibitors covering 2.9 million square feet of indoor and outdoor displays.

[Related Content: Save the Date: 2026 Construction Trade Shows and Conferences Set]

Who is Exhibiting at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026?

Key exhibitors in each hall/lot include:

Central Hall: Astec, Eagle Crusher, Etnyre International, Fayat Group, GOMACO, LeeBoy, Sakai, Weiler

Diamond Lot: Gravis Robotics, International Construction Equipment, Lingong

Festival Grounds: Caterpillar, Develon, Hitachi, KOBELCO, Liebherr, Link-Belt, LiuGong, Manitowoc, Manitou, New Holland Construction, Sany, Tadano, Volvo CE

Grand Lobby: Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Fusable, National Ready Mixed Concrete Association, National Sand, Stone & Gravel Association

North Hall: Autodesk, Built Robotics, Command Alkon, HCSS, Hexagon, JLG, Klein Products, Procore, Sennebogen, Tenna

Platinum Lot: Bandit Industries, Brokk, Husqvarna, Landoll, Liebherr, MB Crusher, Soilmec, Tigercat, Trail King

South Hall – 1st Level: Brandt, Daimler, Ditch Witch, FAE, Fecon, International, Kenworth, Mack Trucks, Peterbilt, Stellar Industries, Thunder Creek Equipment, Vermeer, Western Global

Silver Lot: Ammann, John Deere/Wirtgen Group, McCloskey, Sandvik, Superior Industries, Terex

West Hall: Case CE, Doosan Bobcat, Hyundai, Kioti, Komatsu, Kubota, Prinoth, Morooka, Takeuchi, Topcon, Trimble, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar CE NA

To view the full list of exhibitors, visit www.conexpoconagg.com/show-experience/exhibitor-directory.

What’s New at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026?

Several new education sessions and workshops will debut at the 2026 show. The new content lineup includes:

Ground Breakers Stage: A keynote stage designed to raise awareness of the global contributions of the construction industry. Topics of discussion will include innovative technologies, public policy, workforce development, sustainability and mental health in the construction industry.

Women in Construction: EmpowerHER Workshop: A special event dedicated to addressing the challenges and opportunities women face in the construction industry. Taking place during Women in Construction Week 2026, the workshop includes networking events, peer-led panel discussions and keynote presentations with industry leaders and experts on topics ranging from creating a more inclusive working environment to maximizing opportunities for women-owned construction businesses. (Two-Day Event: Friday, March 6 - Saturday, March 7.)

Small Business Workshop: A workshop designed to provide support to small business owners, entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses with up to 50 employees through networking events, best practices and practical tools. (One-day event: Friday, March 6.)

Shop Talks and Walks Workshop: Special events and educational opportunities, including hands-on demos, Q&As and more, focused on preventative maintenance, equipment efficiency and increasing uptime. (One-day event: Saturday, March 7)

The cost to attend the EmpowHER Workshop, Small Business Workshop or Shop Talks & Walks is $199.

ConExpo-Con/Agg

In addition, ConExpo-Con/Agg offers 190 educational sessions spanning technology, sustainability and industry best practices. Attendees can purchase tickets for a single session, a four-pack of sessions or access to all sessions. On demand access after the show will also be made available.

Don’t miss Fusable’s session, “The State of the Construction Equipment Economy,” on Wednesday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. Equipment World Chief Editor Jordanne Waldschmidt will be joined by EquipmentWatch Director of Sales Grant Nolan to discuss how macro trends in the construction industry impact equipment buying and selling decisions. Equipment World and EquipmentWatch are owned by Fusable.

ConExpo-Con/Agg brings together manufacturers, service providers, contractors and material producers in the construction, aggregates and ready-mixed concrete industries. The event is owned by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association, and the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA). Associated General Contractors of America is a show sponsor.

“The continued growth and success of Con/Expo-Con/Agg has set a new benchmark for the industry,” said Show Director Dana Wuesthoff. “Building on this momentum, we will deliver an even more impactful event in 2026, continuing to provide unparalleled opportunities for networking, education, and highlighting the latest innovations in the construction industry. We are especially excited to create new experiences and features for both attendees and exhibitors, making the 2026 event our most dynamic and engaging yet.”

2026 show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 3-6 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7. For more details on the show and conference, including registration, visit www.conexpoconagg.com.

To stay up to date with Equipment World's latest show coverage, visit www.equipmentworld.com/conexpo-conagg-2026.