Head-Turning Equipment at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023

Equipment World Staff (EQW)
Mar 21, 2023
Custom Painted and Wrapped Construction Equipment at CONEXPO 2023
Equipment World

Beyond the multitude of new product releases at ConExpo-Con/Agg, there was also a slew of custom-painted and wrapped equipment that caught the attention of Equipment World editors.

We’ve assembled a photo gallery below to offer a taste of the flashiest equipment at North America’s largest construction trade show. Many of the machines paid homage to the U.S. military or the companies' green initiatives. 

ConExpo played host to more than 2,400 exhibitors spread out over 3 million square feet of exhibit space. The next edition of the show will be held March 3 - 7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Check out the equipment featured in the Engcon, Oil Quick, Dynapac, Hydrema, Kobelco, LiuGong, New Holland, Sany, Stellar Industries, Link-Belt and Volvo CE booths. 

Custom-wrapped Cat excavator at the Engcon booth owned by Dane Cotten of DC Excavation in Belgrade, Montana.Custom-wrapped Cat 306 excavator at the Engcon booth owned by Dane Cotten of DC Excavation in Belgrade, Montana.Equipment World

Custom wrapped Volvo excavator owned by East Coast Demolition.Custom-wrapped Volvo excavator owned by Richard Webb of East Coast Demolition in Moyock, North Carolina.Equipment World

Dynapac MF2500CS mobile feederAmerican flag and digital camo wrapped Dynapac MF2500CS mobile feeder.Equipment World

Hydrema DT6 all-electric dump truckHydrema DT6 all-electric dump truck with a sustainability-themed motif.Equipment World

Kobelco SK350LCKobelco SK350LC excavator donning U.S. military-themed paint job.Equipment World

LiuGong 856H-E MAX Wheel LoaderGoing green with the battery-powered LiuGong 856H-E MAX wheel loader.Equipment World

A military-themed wrapped excavator from Bottom Line Equipment in the Oil Quick booth.A military-themed wrapped excavator from Bottom Line Equipment in the Oil Quick booth.Equipment World

A mean-looking compact track loader from New Holland.A mean-looking compact track loader from New Holland.Equipment World

Sany SY155U excavatorSany's SY155U excavator gets a camo twist.Equipment World

Sany Electric Wheel LoaderSany's new electric wheel loader looks like a clear blue sky.Equipment World

Stellar Industries Custom Work TruckThis custom work truck from Stellar Industries has a vintage flair.Equipment World

Volvo HX04 Hydrogen articulated hauler prototypeVolvo's HX04 hydrogen articulated hauler prototype sports a lime green paint job.Equipment World

