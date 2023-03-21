Head-Turning Equipment at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023

Beyond the multitude of new product releases at ConExpo-Con/Agg, there was also a slew of custom-painted and wrapped equipment that caught the attention of Equipment World editors.

We’ve assembled a photo gallery below to offer a taste of the flashiest equipment at North America’s largest construction trade show. Many of the machines paid homage to the U.S. military or the companies' green initiatives.

ConExpo played host to more than 2,400 exhibitors spread out over 3 million square feet of exhibit space. The next edition of the show will be held March 3 - 7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Check out the equipment featured in the Engcon, Oil Quick, Dynapac, Hydrema, Kobelco, LiuGong, New Holland, Sany, Stellar Industries, Link-Belt and Volvo CE booths.

Stay tuned to equipmentworld.com as we continue our in-depth coverage of the show, with deeper dives into the new equipment, as well as video, photos and the comprehensive coverage you've come to expect from Equipment World editors.

