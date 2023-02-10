Working under the theme “All it takes for the challenges you face,” Wacker Neuson is set to display a variety of new products at its booth at W43501 in the new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at ConExpo 2023.

(You can see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023 in our show preview page by clicking here.)

A central focus of the booth will be the company’s lineup of zero-emission, battery-powered compaction, concrete and excavation equipment, including the 1.7-ton EZ17e battery-powered excavator. The machine, which was originally slated for launch in the United States in late 2019, will be available for purchase late this year or early 2024, President and CEO Gert Reichetseder said in a news release.

“This machine will provide a solution for contractors and rental houses looking for a quiet, zero-emission excavator to expand their businesses into new applications while meeting environmental regulations,” Reichetseder added.

Other excavators to be showcased will include the all-new EZ26, a 2.6-ton zero tail-swing excavator and the 5.8-ton ET58 tracked excavator.

Wacker Neuson The company also plans to debut the industry’s first battery-powered reversible plate with direct drive, the APU3050e. Along with the APU3050e, all of Wacker Neuson’s battery-powered plates, rammer and concrete vibrator are powered by the Battery One battery and charger system. The vendor-agnostic construction equipment Battery One platform is also being deployed by BOMAG, Mikasa, Swepac and Enarco.

“The availability of a multi-vendor interchangeable battery for construction equipment is key to the growing adoption of electromobility on building sites,” said Stefan Pfetsch, managing director of Wacker Neuson Produktion GmbH & Co. KG. “Compatibility provides huge benefits for the customers. We see demand for battery-operated equipment growing all the time. With Battery One, we make it easier for customers to go electric – in particular to switch from products that were previously powered by conventional drive technologies.”

Wacker Neuson Rounding out its compact utility loader lineup, Wacker Neuson will reveal its new SM60 and SM120. According to the manufacturer, the stand-on units are designed for operator comfort, ease of operation and designed to reduce maintenance costs and total cost of ownership.

Additionally, the newest and smallest compact track loader, the ST27, will be unveiled. The machine features exceptional visibility and productivity, the company says.

“We look forward to meeting with contractors and dealers at the show to share our new products plus the original jobsite mainstays Wacker Neuson is known for,” said Reichetseder.