Miniloaders.com, the U.S. importer and distributor of Intrepid Loaders, is adding a fifth model to its line of compact wheel loaders with the 2,535-pound capacity KM180 Tele.

The compact, lightweight loader’s telescoping boom offers 10.8 feet of reach, enough to load materials into trailers and dumpsters or over fences.

The loader’s 43-horsepower Yanmar diesel engine and four independent hydraulic wheel motors provide plenty of torque for simultaneously lifting and carrying heavy loads.

All functions – forward, reverse, auxiliary hydraulics and boom - are operable in the joystick. A left foot pedal serves as the inching pedal and a right foot pedal serves as the throttle pedal. A hand throttle allows the operator to set the RPM manually.

Combined with a hydraulic hold/detent, Intrepid loaders are well suited for rotary attachments like augers, sweepers, and cutters, the company says. A skid steer quick-attach mount plate lets customers use attachments they already own.

At 10.6 feet long and 59 inches wide, the KM180 Tele is easy to transport between jobsites. The design places the operator’s seat on top of the engine, resulting in no tail swing when articulating. According to Chris Sleurink, owner of Intrepid Loaders USA, this zero tail-swing design “significantly improves operator visibility to the rear of the machine.”

An optional dual-wheel system can help improve stability and reduce ground pressure on rough and uneven terrain. This system places two wheels on each front hub, increasing the width of the loader to 75 inches. "For green industry professionals, this is a big plus as they seek to decrease the footprint of heavy machinery on customers' lawns,” adds Sleurink.

Additional counterweights and a cabin with heat and air conditioning are available options.

Sold in the U.S. since 2018, Intrepid Loaders are available nationwide through Miniloaders.com’s distribution headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio and authorized dealer network. The compact wheel loaders are built by Belgian-based manufacturer Geens Brothers and sold under the Knikmops brand in Europe. Other models in the lineup include the KM85, KM100 Tele, KM130 Tele and KM250 Tele.

Intrepid KM180 Tele Specs