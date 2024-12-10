Small But Mighty Lifter: Avant’s 735 Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Dec 10, 2024
Avant 735 compact wheel loader on concrete pad
Avant's 735 telescopic articulated compact wheel loader features a 3,810-pound lift capacity and 10-foot-2 lift height, with less than 4,000 pounds of operating weight.
Avant Tecno

First released in Europe and now in the U.S., Avant Tecno’s 735 telescopic, articulated compact wheel loader is designed as a basic lifting and material handling machine, featuring a 3,810-pound lift capacity and 10-foot-2 lift height.

The 735 runs on a 26-horspower Kubota diesel engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter to meet emissions regulations.

The 735 is designed to be as compact as possible yet have enough power for lifting and speed around the jobsite. Along with being able to fit in tight spaces, the 735 weighs less than 4,000 pounds, making it easy to transport with a trailer.

Avant 735 compact wheel loader with bucketAvant TecnoFeatures on the 735 include:

  • Telescopic boom – for higher loading abilities. When retracted, the 735 can lift heavier loads.
  • Articulated design – The operator sits toward the front of the chassis for a lower center of gravity and better views to the attachment and work area. Avant says the rigid articulation joint doesn’t swing sideways, which increases stability.
  • 4x4 hydrostatic drive – Each of the four wheels has a hydraulic drive motor and can provide different levels of traction based on conditions. The wheels can be operated at different speeds, like a differential lock, to reduce turf damage as well as tire wear, the company says.
  • Hydraulic multi-connector system – enables attachment changes from the cab, coupling the hydraulic hoses with a single hand movement. Attachment changes can be made with the engine running and pressure in the attachment in all kinds of weather, the company says. “The mechanism is leak-free and cannot be connected in the wrong way.”
  • Standard open ROPS/FOPS certified cab – optional enclosed cabs are available.

Avant offers over 100 attachments for the 735, including various sizes and types of buckets, dozer blades, snowplow, snowblower, brooms, mowers, backhoes, breakers, grapples.

Quick Specs

The Avant Tecno chart below gives a rundown of the 735’s main specs:

spec chart Avant 735 compact wheel loader* With extra counterweightsAvant Tecno 

 

Related Stories
Avant Tecno 855i compact wheel loader with bucket pushing dirt
Compact Wheel Loaders
Avant Launches 855i, a Lower-Cost Version of its Largest Compact Loader
Cat 903 compact wheel loader dumping mulch onto trailer
Compact Wheel Loaders
Cat Boosts Power, Performance on New 903 Compact Wheel Loader
Maxresdefault 66e82e86566f3
Compact Wheel Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Bobcat’s Most Powerful Compact Wheel Loader, the New L95
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
Avant 735 compact wheel loader on concrete pad
Compact Wheel Loaders
Small But Mighty Lifter: Avant’s 735 Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader
The articulated CWL weighs less than 4,000 pounds yet boasts a 3,810-pound lift capacity and 10-foot-2 lift height.
Case Construction Equipment J.I. Case Signature Edition Backhoe.
Backhoe Loaders
Case CE Releases Limited-Edition 580 Super N Backhoe
Maxresdefault 675308fd86b39
The Dirt
Could This Be the Jobsite Fuel Truck of the Future?
volvo ec260 excavator in rubble pile
Excavators
Volvo’s Big Excavator Overhaul Continues with Rollout of Midsize EC260, EC300
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
DownloadView All