Avant's 735 telescopic articulated compact wheel loader features a 3,810-pound lift capacity and 10-foot-2 lift height, with less than 4,000 pounds of operating weight.

First released in Europe and now in the U.S., Avant Tecno’s 735 telescopic, articulated compact wheel loader is designed as a basic lifting and material handling machine, featuring a 3,810-pound lift capacity and 10-foot-2 lift height.

The 735 runs on a 26-horspower Kubota diesel engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter to meet emissions regulations.

The 735 is designed to be as compact as possible yet have enough power for lifting and speed around the jobsite. Along with being able to fit in tight spaces, the 735 weighs less than 4,000 pounds, making it easy to transport with a trailer.

Avant Tecno Features on the 735 include:

Telescopic boom – for higher loading abilities. When retracted, the 735 can lift heavier loads.

Articulated design – The operator sits toward the front of the chassis for a lower center of gravity and better views to the attachment and work area. Avant says the rigid articulation joint doesn’t swing sideways, which increases stability.

4x4 hydrostatic drive – Each of the four wheels has a hydraulic drive motor and can provide different levels of traction based on conditions. The wheels can be operated at different speeds, like a differential lock, to reduce turf damage as well as tire wear, the company says.

Hydraulic multi-connector system – enables attachment changes from the cab, coupling the hydraulic hoses with a single hand movement. Attachment changes can be made with the engine running and pressure in the attachment in all kinds of weather, the company says. “The mechanism is leak-free and cannot be connected in the wrong way.”

Standard open ROPS/FOPS certified cab – optional enclosed cabs are available.

Avant offers over 100 attachments for the 735, including various sizes and types of buckets, dozer blades, snowplow, snowblower, brooms, mowers, backhoes, breakers, grapples.

Quick Specs

The Avant Tecno chart below gives a rundown of the 735’s main specs: