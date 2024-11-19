The new Avant Tecno 855i articulated compact wheel loader is designed for jobsites that need power but not as much travel speed.

Avant Tecno has launched its 855i articulated compact wheel loader in North America, which boasts the same lifting power and height as its largest, most powerful model but at a lower cost.

The 855i is a single-speed loader and is designed for those who want the power and performance but don’t need the faster, two-speed configuration of the company’s flagship 860i.

Top travel speed on the 855i is 9.3 mph, half the max 18.6 mph of the 860i.

Avant says the 855i is ideal for construction, landscaping and farming “where heavy loads are moved and transitions from one place to another are not long.”

The 855i runs on a 56-horsepower Kohler KDI diesel engine, the same as the 860i, but it gets a new, simpler Poclain MSE05 single-speed drive motor, which the company says reduces its cost.

Most everything else on the 855i is the same as on the 860i. The only other differences: The 855i weighs 110 pounds less and has 410 pound-force less in pulling force.

The 855i has a lift capacity of 4,190 pounds, and its telescopic boom gives it a max lift height of 11 feet 5.8 inches. The height enables it to load a truck from one side to the far edge, rather than having to drive around the truck, Avant says.

The articulated design puts the operator in the front chassis for a good view to the attachment and work area and gives the loader a low center of gravity for stability, according to Avant. Stability is further aided by a rigid articulation joint that doesn’t swing sideways.

Avant Tecno Each wheel on the 4-wheel-drive CWL has a hydraulic drive motor, and traction can be controlled for different conditions, such as reducing impact to soft, sensitive surfaces or gaining extra traction in slippery or uneven terrain.

The loader comes standard in a ROPS/FOPS canopy configuration. An enclosed cabin with air conditioning is optional. The company says the cabin is insulated from vibrations and noise. It can be equipped with heated, air-suspension seat, Bluetooth radio and other options.

Standard features on the 855i include:

Hydraulic multi-connector system for attachments that also links the hoses with one in-cab control.

Eight-function joystick.

Hydraulic parking brake.

Two front LED work lights.

Multi-function in-cab display.

Avant Tecno



Quick Specs:

A spec comparison of the new 855i and the 860i: