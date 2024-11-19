Avant Launches 855i, a Lower-Cost Version of its Largest Compact Loader

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 19, 2024
Avant Tecno 855i compact wheel loader with bucket pushing dirt
The new Avant Tecno 855i articulated compact wheel loader is designed for jobsites that need power but not as much travel speed.
Avant Tecno

Avant Tecno has launched its 855i articulated compact wheel loader in North America, which boasts the same lifting power and height as its largest, most powerful model but at a lower cost.

The 855i is a single-speed loader and is designed for those who want the power and performance but don’t need the faster, two-speed configuration of the company’s flagship 860i.

Top travel speed on the 855i is 9.3 mph, half the max 18.6 mph of the 860i.

Avant says the 855i is ideal for construction, landscaping and farming “where heavy loads are moved and transitions from one place to another are not long.”

The 855i runs on a 56-horsepower Kohler KDI diesel engine, the same as the 860i, but it gets a new, simpler Poclain MSE05 single-speed drive motor, which the company says reduces its cost.

Most everything else on the 855i is the same as on the 860i. The only other differences: The 855i weighs 110 pounds less and has 410 pound-force less in pulling force.

The 855i has a lift capacity of 4,190 pounds, and its telescopic boom gives it a max lift height of 11 feet 5.8 inches. The height enables it to load a truck from one side to the far edge, rather than having to drive around the truck, Avant says.

The articulated design puts the operator in the front chassis for a good view to the attachment and work area and gives the loader a low center of gravity for stability, according to Avant. Stability is further aided by a rigid articulation joint that doesn’t swing sideways.

Avant Tecno 855i compact wheel loader dumping debrisThe Avant 855i has a dump height of 11 feet 5.8 inches and a lift capacity of 4,190 pounds.Avant TecnoEach wheel on the 4-wheel-drive CWL has a hydraulic drive motor, and traction can be controlled for different conditions, such as reducing impact to soft, sensitive surfaces or gaining extra traction in slippery or uneven terrain.

The loader comes standard in a ROPS/FOPS canopy configuration. An enclosed cabin with air conditioning is optional. The company says the cabin is insulated from vibrations and noise. It can be equipped with heated, air-suspension seat, Bluetooth radio and other options.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Presented by Michelin North America
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.

Standard features on the 855i include:

  • Hydraulic multi-connector system for attachments that also links the hoses with one in-cab control.
  • Eight-function joystick.
  • Hydraulic parking brake.
  • Two front LED work lights.
  • Multi-function in-cab display.

view through circle of Avant Tecno 855i articulated compact wheel loaderAvant Tecno

Quick Specs:

A spec comparison of the new 855i and the 860i:

spec chart Avant Tecno 855i articulated compact wheel loader* With standard wheels.
** Load is measured at 15.8 inches from the attachment coupling plate, unit with rear side weights.Avant Tecno 

Related Stories
Cat 903 compact wheel loader dumping mulch onto trailer
Compact Wheel Loaders
Cat Boosts Power, Performance on New 903 Compact Wheel Loader
Maxresdefault 66e82e86566f3
Compact Wheel Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Bobcat’s Most Powerful Compact Wheel Loader, the New L95
Maxresdefault 66b0f72f9fa38
Compact Wheel Loaders
Video: A Closer Look at Volvo’s L25 Electric Compact Wheel Loader
Top Stories
Avant Tecno 855i compact wheel loader with bucket pushing dirt
Compact Wheel Loaders
Avant Launches 855i, a Lower-Cost Version of its Largest Compact Loader
The single-speed articulated CWL is designed for those who want the power and performance but don’t need the faster two-speed 860i.
Maxresdefault 673b48fb1c05e
Excavators
A Closer Look: Komatsu’s Large Fuel-Saving Excavator, the Hybrid HB365LC-3
HD Hyundai Construction Equipment HD130 bulldozer
Dozers
Hyundai Launches its Second Dozer, the HD130
Volvo EC400 excavator boom arm extended with red crusher jaw attachment
Excavators
Volvo Reveals Next-Generation EC300, EC400 Demolition Excavators
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Download the Heavy Duty Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
DownloadView All