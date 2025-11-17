Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Texas Prepares for Historic $20B Boost for Water Infrastructure

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 17, 2025
Drought Texas Getty
GettyImages/Daniel A. Leifheit

Voters in Texas have approved the largest water infrastructure spending package in the state’s history.

Following the November 4 election, the state has amended its constitution to dedicate $20 billion over 20 years for “repairing aging pipes, upgrading treatment facilities, building new water supplies and implementing conservation technologies across the state,” according to the nonprofit Texas Living Waters coalition, which advocated for the amendment’s passage.

The measure follows years of dealing with deteriorated pipes, water-boil notices, drought and flooding, among other issues.

The passage of Proposition 4 dedicates $1 billion a year in state sales tax revenue to the Texas Water Fund starting September 2, 2027, and ending August 31, 2047, according to the Texas Water Development Board, which administers the fund.

Projects could start receiving the new funding by late 2029, says Texas 2036, a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy group. In the interim, the Legislature earlier this year passed the state’s largest one-time appropriation for water infrastructure, $2.5 billion, that will “help jump-start water infrastructure development before the sales tax revenue dedication authorized by Proposition 4 begins,” the group says.

The Legislature also requires that at least half of the water fund’s revenues go toward expanding the state’s water supply, such as “water conservation, reuse, desalination, aquifer storage, permitted reservoirs and infrastructure capacity expansion projects,” according to Texas 2036. “The remaining amount may be used for fixing aging infrastructure and developing flood protection projects.”

The Proposition 4 amendment does not come with a sales-tax increase. The money will be allocated annually only after the first $46.5 billion in sales-and-use-tax revenue for a year has been collected. If the state does not collect more than $46.5 billion in a year, then no money would go to the water fund for additional infrastructure funding that year. Revenue over the past two fiscal years has exceeded the $46.5 billion mark by more than $1 billion.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
6 Strategies for Managing Farm Equipment
Presented by Shell
6 Strategies for Managing Farm Equipment
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Presented by Woods Equipment Co.
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

Proposition 4 was a bipartisan effort, and it passed with 70% of voters in favor.   

“This is a historic moment in Texas history: a long-term, dedicated investment in securing a resource that is fundamental to life, public health, economic stability and natural ecosystems,” says Texas Living Waters coalition. “The momentum is here. Now comes the exciting and important work of putting these dollars to use in ways that build a stronger, more resilient Texas for everyone.”

 

 

Related Stories
Some tines on recent concrete pours in Indiana are exhibiting early deterioration, seen here.
Roadbuilding
Could Low-Carbon Cement Be Causing Premature Deterioration of Indiana Roads, Bridges?
Matts Underground Thumbnail
Contractor of the Year
A Michigan Contractor Finds Unexpected Path to Pipe-Fusion Profits
The new allocation brings the total number of pavement renewal projects set for next year to over 250.
Roadbuilding
New York Devotes Extra $600M for 2,150 Miles of Pavement Renewal
Hitachi Zaxis 7 Excavators Dji 0826 611e6e3da0457
Business
Hitachi Ltd. Reduces Stake in Hitachi Construction Machinery Following Rebrand Announcement
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
The upfit for the Ford F-150 Raptor R, unveiled at SEMA Fest 2025, will be available through Ford dealers or ASE-certified technicians.
Pickups
Monster Power! – Ford Boosts Horsepower to 900-Plus on F-150 Raptor R
Ford added a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger kit to the pickup truck's 5.2-liter V8 engine, along with a variety of appearance features.
Kubota Kx040 Thumb jpg
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Kubota Revamps Top-Selling Mini Excavator, the KX040-5
2026 Toyota Tacoma SR5
Pickups
Toyota Reveals 2026 Tacoma: Choice of 8 Trims, 2 Cabs, Gas or Hybrid Engines
Cat 325 with new HD undercarriage configuration is designed to increase stability and performance on uneven, rugged terrain.
Excavators
Cat’s New HD 325 Excavator Designed for Heavy-Duty Work on Rough Terrain
1230 Topsoil Minnestoa 4 1200x800
Graders/Scrapers
K-Tec Unveils New 1230 Scraper That's 10,000 Lbs. Lighter, 16% More Productive
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All