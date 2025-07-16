Alamo Group Acquires Vacuum Excavation Manufacturer Ring-O-Matic

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 16, 2025
1600vx Truck Roadside Cob

Alamo Group has acquired Ring-O-Matic, a manufacturer of trailer-mounted and truck-mounted vacuum excavation systems.

The Pella, Iowa-based company will join Alamo Group’s Industrial Equipment Division, complementing existing brands such as Super Products and VacAll. While details of the deal were not disclosed, Alamo Group stated in a June 30 news release that it funded the purchase with existing cash and is subject to customary net working capital closing adjustments.

Alamo Group noted that the vacuum excavation market presents strong growth opportunities due to increasing focus on utility safety, infrastructure investment and environmental cleanup.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ring-O-Matic as a member of the Alamo Group family,” said Alamo Group president and CEO Jeff Leonard. “This acquisition supports our ongoing strategy to expand our market share by integrating businesses that enhance and complement our existing offerings. Ring-O-Matic’s product line aligns well with our current portfolio, and we anticipate strong cost and revenue synergies through integration.”

Ring-O-Matic’s vacuum excavation systems are used in hydro excavation, safe digging, sewer jetting, trenching and storm drain cleaning for utilities, municipalities and construction contractors. The company, founded in 1960 and headquartered in Pella, Iowa, reported approximately $25 million in revenue in 2024.

Ring-O-Matic has seen substantial growth in recent years under the ownership of Brian Metcalf, who acquired the company in 2017. Metcalf invested in modernizing manufacturing plant operations and talent acquisition, as well as distribution, sales and marketing efforts in key excavation and fluid management markets.

“Since purchasing Ring-O-Matic, I’ve had the privilege of working with a highly skilled and dedicated team to accelerate our growth,” Metcalf said. “I’m confident the company will continue to thrive under Alamo Group’s leadership while staying true to its legacy of innovation and quality.”

Ring-O-Matic will continue to operate from its Pella facility and will be integrated into the Alamo Group Industrial Equipment Division. The division saw net sales of $843.3 million in 2024, a 18.7% increase over the previous year. In addition to vacuum excavation products, the Industrial Equipment Division portfolio includes excavators, street sweepers, debris collectors and snow and ice removal equipment from Everest, Gradall, Henke, HP Fairfield, NiteHawk, Old Dominion Brush, Rivard, RPM Tech, Schulte, Schwarze, Tenco and Wausau.

