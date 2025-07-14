Develon North America Appoints New CEO Following Parent Company Merger

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jul 14, 2025
Kim recently led the opening of Develon’s North American Customer Utilization Plant in Savannah, Georgia.
Kim recently led the opening of Develon’s North American Customer Utilization Plant in Savannah, Georgia.
Develon North America

On heels of a planned merger among its parent company’s entities, Develon North America has brought in a new CEO, longtime Hyundai Doosan executive Woohyun Kim.

Kim’s 20 years of industry experience trace back to 2001, when he began at Doosan Group in its human resources department. He went on to spend 16 years at Hyundai Doosan Infracore, in positions including Middle East sales director, Asia and Oceania sales director and even an early period as CEO executive assistant.

The last three years of Kim’s career have been at Develon North America, moving through positions including director of commercial programs and remarketing, director of commercial planning and production management and, most recently, as director of sales operation and programs.

One of Kim’s more recent accomplishments was leading the opening of Develon’s North American Customer Utilization Plant in Savannah, Georgia.

As CEO of Develon North America – also known as HD Hyundai Infracore North America – Kim says he plans to build on the company’s recent success, pointing to “significant progress in recent years, changing the brand and expanding our construction equipment lineup.” The Doosan equipment brand formally rebranded to Develon in 2023.

Prior to Kim’s arrival, Kwanhee Jeong, a fellow Doosan executive veteran, had served as the CEO and president of HD Hyundai Infracore North America since January 2023. Jeong’s career at Doosan goes back to 2006, when he joined Doosan Group as a senior manager of corporate strategy. From June 2021 to December 2022, Jeong served as the CEO and president of HD Hyundai Infracore Europe.

The parent company for Hyundai and Develon announced earlier this month its plans to merge its construction equipment subsidiaries and brands into a new company tentatively called “HD Construction Equipment” – dropping “Hyundai” from its name and adding the Develon brand.

HD Construction Equipment will be the result of a merger of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment, which carries the Hyundai brand, and HD Hyundai Infracore, which carries the Develon brand. The merger is set for January 1, pending shareholder and regulatory approval.

Related Stories
Dozer Generic Getty Image
Business
How Contractors Benefit – and Not – from Trump's New Budget
Parent company HD Hyundai first rolled out the new Hyundai 40-metric-ton HX400 and Develon 24-metric-ton DX240 in April at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 in South Korea.
Business
Develon, Hyundai to Merge into One Company: “HD Construction Equipment”
Prior to his time at Yanmar, Kudo spent over 20 years in the construction equipment industry.
Business
Yanmar Compact Equipment Appoints New Global CEO
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Top Stories
Kawasaki Mule Pro-DXT EPS
Compact equipment
Kawasaki Unveils its 2026 Mule Utility Vehicle Lineup
These UTVs with up to 1-ton of towing come in single- or two-row and gas and diesel variations for moving people and tools across jobsites.
New Holland W100 D
Compact Wheel Loaders
New Holland's Next-Gen W100D Compact Wheel Loader Gets New Cab, Controls
This photo was taken during a tour of the Clearwater Project tunnel in 2024. On July 9, a section of the under-construction tunnel in Los Angeles collapsed while workers were inside.
Safety
31 Construction Workers Escape L.A. Tunnel Collapse
Dozer Generic Getty Image
Business
How Contractors Benefit – and Not – from Trump's New Budget
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All