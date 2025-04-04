New Komatsu North America CEO Rod Bull Takes the Reins

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 4, 2025
headshot of rod bull
Rod Bull also spent about 10 years at Caterpillar before joining Komatsu.
Komatsu

Rod Bull is now the CEO of Komatsu North America Corporation, replacing longtime Komatsu America executive Rod Schrader, who will retire June 30. Schrader has also stepped down from his role as chairman.

Bull was previously the executive vice president of Komatsu’s North America region and has been with the company since 2015, having also served as vice president and general manager of loader products and as vice president and general manager of the company’s North American mining division.

Bull also spent almost 10 years at Caterpillar in positions including mining truck commercial consultant, truck body senior sales engineer and continuous improvement consultant.

Komatsu’s board of directors approved a reorganization of its North American operations in February and the establishment of a new company for its construction and mining equipment sales and services with Bull at the helm. The new company was named Komatsu North America Corp. and will be a subsidiary of Komatsu America Corp.

Schrader began with Komatsu America in 1987 as a product manager and became chairman and CEO in 2012.

It was also announced that Hiroyuki Ogawa, president and representative director, CEO of Komatsu Ltd., will transition to the role of director, chairman and will be replaced by Takuya Imayoshi, who is currently serving as Komatsu Ltd.’s director, senior executive officer, and supervising business coordination.

Komatsu recently reported minimal gains in its third-quarter North America construction, mining and utility equipment sales. The company forecasts construction, mining and utility equipment demand to decrease 5% to 10% year-over-year for its full 2024 fiscal year.

