Tax Tips for Contractors: Equipment Buying, Getting Kids Involved

Mar 19, 2025
As a financial advisor who has spent over two decades working with construction companies, I've witnessed firsthand how tax season can make or break a contractor's year.

The complexity of our industry, combined with ever-changing tax regulations, creates a perfect storm of potential pitfalls that can cost companies dearly. With significant tax law changes looming in 2025, including the scheduled reduction of bonus depreciation to 40%, it's more crucial than ever to get your tax strategy right.

Making Equipment Decisions

One of the most significant challenges I see construction companies face is timing their equipment investments. With the current bonus depreciation rates set to decrease annually until 2026, many of my clients are wrestling with decisions about when to purchase new equipment.

I always emphasize that while tax benefits are important, they shouldn't be the sole driver of business decisions. The key is to evaluate each potential equipment purchase based on its true business value – considering factors like project demands, maintenance costs and long-term utilization rates.

Too often, I see companies rushing to make large purchases just for tax advantages, without fully analyzing how that equipment fits into their broader business strategy and cash flow projections. This approach can lead to unnecessary debt and underutilized assets that end up costing more than the tax savings they generate.

Getting the Kids Involved

Throughout my career, I've found that construction is one of the easiest industries to get your kids involved in. It's not just about tax benefits – it's about building something meaningful for your family's future.

Whether it's having your kids help with shoveling dirt, cleaning up job sites or pitching in with basic tasks, there are plenty of ways to get them involved. Here's what I love about this approach: not only can we get the kids paid, which becomes a tax deduction for the business, but they can start covering some of their own expenses. Instead of parents spending after-tax dollars on things like school supplies or activities, the kids can use their earned income – and that's a win-win for everyone.

The Importance of Professional Financial Management

When it comes to staying on top of your finances in the construction industry, I can't stress enough how important it is to track everything throughout the year. You can't wait until tax time to get organized – that's a recipe for disaster. It's about making smart financial decisions every single day, from how you're purchasing materials to how you're managing your cash flow. Those day-to-day choices add up and can have a huge impact on your tax liability come filing time.

I always tell my clients that implementing a solid budgeting process and regularly reviewing your financials isn't just about checking boxes – it's about spotting opportunities to reduce costs and avoid those nasty tax-time surprises that nobody wants to deal with.

When you're juggling multiple projects, managing crews and trying to keep equipment running, the last thing you need is to be scrambling for receipts and trying to make sense of your books at the last minute.

The construction industry comes with its own unique set of challenges when it comes to taxes. As I've seen time and time again, success isn't just about understanding the tax code – it's about making smart decisions all year long. Whether it's being strategic about your deductions, getting your kids involved in the business or simply maintaining accurate records, every choice matters.

Remember what I always say: "It's not just about the final numbers, but the decisions you make all year long."

By focusing on proper budgeting, avoiding those common deduction pitfalls we talked about and taking advantage of family involvement opportunities, construction firms can maximize their tax savings and set themselves up for long-term success. At the end of the day, that's what we're all working toward – building a stronger, more sustainable business that can support our families for years to come.

head shot Timothy Wingate 

Timothy Wingate Jr., EA, is the founder of G+F Business & Financial Consulting LLC, a specialized accounting and financial consulting firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to serving the construction industry. For more information, visit http://www.construction.accountant/.

 

